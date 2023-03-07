Home / Inspiring

Cheerleading Squad’s Music Is Cut Off During Routine So Supportive Crowd Steps in To Help

By Margherita Cole on March 7, 2023
Music Cuts Out at Cheerleading Competition

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

Cheerleaders spend months perfecting their choreography, but anything can happen during a performance. The Cheer Athletic Panthers were in the middle of their routine at the NCA All-Star Cheer Competition in Dallas, Texas, when their music suddenly cut out. But rather than succumbing to the pressure, the whole team stayed focused on what they needed to do. Fortunately, the supportive crowd carried them through the remaining minute by chanting along.

The entire scene was captured in a TikTok video that has now accumulated over two million views. After the Panthers were nearly halfway through their routine, the music suddenly cut out, and the crowd was quick to jump in. “One, three, five, seven,” was repeated to help the athletes time the rest of their performance. Some people in the comments mentioned that it was a long time for the music to disappear, and even if that's the case, the Panthers pushed through the unexpected curveball in stride.

Moments like this—where the audience steps in to support mishaps—are a common occurrence in the cheer sport, which depends a lot on the cheer community. “We may be biased… but #NCAnationals has the best sportsmanship in the game,” NCA Cheer wrote on its official Instagram.

Watch the video below. It's safe to say that the Cheer Athletic Panthers stunned with both their skills and resilience.

After the music cut out at the NCA All-Star Cheer Competition, the crowd helped out the team by filling in with their chants.

@magenreaves And why were we all crying?! Such a sweet moment and they slayed their routine! 📣 #AXERatioChallenge #cheerleaders #cheer #cheerleaders #cheertok #competitivecheer #allstarcheer #nca #ncacheer #dallas #zero #zerodeductions ♬ original sound – Magen

Watch the full video of the performance:

h/t: [Reddit]

All images via Andy Simon and Magen Reaves.

