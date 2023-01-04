Teacher Goes Viral For Joining a Dance-Off With Her Students

Being a teacher isn't easy. Between daily lessons, exams, and keeping students happy, there's a lot of pressure on our educators. Even so, many teachers go above and beyond for their students so it's important to celebrate their efforts. Before closing out 2022, Sumner High School & Academy in Riverview, Florida, had a dance-off between the 8th-grade class and their teacher, Ms. Yolanda Turner. A video that captures this fun battle has gone viral, mostly due to Turner's amazing dance moves that wowed her class.

The clip starts out with one of the students showing off his talents in the center of the classroom as other 8th graders cheer him on in the background. After he challenges Turner, she steps up to the plate with an impressive routine that clearly stunned the students. “Our 8th-grade Stingrays having a well-deserved exam dance break. Of course, our teachers are ending 2022 with a win,” Natalie McClain, vice principal at Sumner High School, says in a tweet accompanying the video.

While Turner's dancing is impressive, one of the best parts of the video is seeing her amazing rapport with the class. “I really try to emphasize for kids to be their authentic selves and to really never be afraid to express who they are no matter who's watching,” Turner says. “You know, the music was on, all the kids were pumped. So it was like, Let's have a dance challenge. So I'm like, okay, all right, so everybody's having fun. And I said, ‘I'm going to tap in. I'm going to tap into the dance.'”

A dance-off between an 8th grader and a teacher at Sumner High School & Academy in Riverview, Florida, has gone viral.

Our 8th grade Stingrays having a well deserved exam dance break. Of course our teachers are ending 2022 with a win. Love my Stingrays 💙💚 Happy Holidays @HCPS_SumnerHS pic.twitter.com/Mps92JPJAU — Natalie.McClain (@McClainEducates) December 23, 2022

h/t: [Upworthy]

All images via Twitter.

Related Articles:

Teacher Wears Same Dress for 100 Days Straight for a Lesson on Sustainability

Teacher Keeps Empty Chair in Classroom for Over 50 Years for an Incredibly Touching Reason

Teacher Sinks Full-Court Basketball Shot To Win Her Class a Hot Cocoa Party