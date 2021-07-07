Home / Food Art

World-Renowned Pastry Chef Creates Extraordinary Chocolate Sculptures

By Emma Taggart on July 7, 2021

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

For those with a sweet tooth and a love for art, the work of world-renowned pastry chef Amaury Guichon is sure to blow your mind. The Las Vegas-based French chocolatier creates extraordinary chocolate sculptures that look like they belong in a museum. He can produce pretty much anything from the sweet confection; including animals, fantasy creatures, motorbikes, ferris wheels, and much more.

Guichon shares his intensive making process for each sculpture through behind-the-scenes videos, revealing how he sculpts each design from chocolate as if it was clay. For one of his most recent works—a spectacular, 180-pound chocolate lion—Guichon spent five days crafting the edible beast, and 10 hours on its mane alone. He started by pouring melted chocolate into giant egg-shaped molds, before combining each large section. These act as the base to the lion’s head and body. Guichon then added more chocolate in thick, clay-like layers in order to sculpt the lifelike details. Finally, he used a spray gun to paint on colorful, edible pigment, and he even added thin, white chocolate whiskers.

Many of Guichon’s chocolate showpieces celebrate his love of fantastical characters. For one, he made a Game of Thrones dragon from chocolate, and for another, he crafted a Demogorgon, the monster popularized on the TV series Stranger Things. He even sculpted an incredible chocolate phoenix rising from the ashes, complete with vibrant red plumage.

When he’s not sculpting chocolate masterpieces, Guichon teaches masterclasses at his company, The Pastry Academy. Check out his website to find out more.

Scroll down to see some of Guichon’s amazing chocolate sculptures, and follow him on Instagram for more behind-the-scenes footage.

World-renowned pastry chef Amaury Guichon crafts incredible chocolate sculptures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

He uses the sweet confection as if it was clay.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

Each piece takes several days to complete and features an incredible amount of detail.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

Many edible showpieces are inspired by fantasy creatures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

Guichon is an expert at reimagining real-life objects as desserts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

Watch the talented chocolatier in action.

Amaury Guichon: Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature images by Amaury Guichon.

Related Articles:

Artist Recreates Her Parents’ Home with German Chocolate

Edible Chocolate City Maps Modeled After Beloved Streets Around the World

Architect-Turned-Baker Designs Beautiful, Bold Cakes Inspired by Art and Math

Artistic Pastry Chef Uses Background in Architecture to Bake Amazing Cakes

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Talented Pastry Chef Sculpts Sugar Flowers That Look Just Like Real Blooms
Award-Winning Artist Turns Avocados Into Intricately Carved Masterpieces
Japanese Food Artist Uses Toast as Her Canvas for Edible Masterpieces
Polaroid Has Created the World’s First 3D Candy Pen To Draw and Design Your Own Sweets
Artist Tosses Colorful Rice To Create 3D Portraits of Pop Culture Characters in Mid-Air
This Mid-Century Modern Gingerbread House Will Inspire You To Make Your Own Creation

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Gingerbread: The Romantic Medieval History and Its Festive Use Today
IKEA Unveils Tiny Gingerbread Furniture To Furnish Your Gingerbread Houses
Delicious Hot Cocoa Bomb Reveals Baby Yoda Marshmallow When It Melts
Baker Retells Fairytale Stories Through Her Fantasy Art Pies
Japanese Tea House Creates Edible Zen Gardens Using Green Matcha Powder
Creative Baker Creates Beautiful Pies That Are Perfect for Thanksgiving

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.