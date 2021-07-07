World-Renowned Pastry Chef Creates Extraordinary Chocolate Sculptures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

For those with a sweet tooth and a love for art, the work of world-renowned pastry chef Amaury Guichon is sure to blow your mind. The Las Vegas-based French chocolatier creates extraordinary chocolate sculptures that look like they belong in a museum. He can produce pretty much anything from the sweet confection; including animals, fantasy creatures, motorbikes, ferris wheels, and much more.

Guichon shares his intensive making process for each sculpture through behind-the-scenes videos, revealing how he sculpts each design from chocolate as if it was clay. For one of his most recent works—a spectacular, 180-pound chocolate lion—Guichon spent five days crafting the edible beast, and 10 hours on its mane alone. He started by pouring melted chocolate into giant egg-shaped molds, before combining each large section. These act as the base to the lion’s head and body. Guichon then added more chocolate in thick, clay-like layers in order to sculpt the lifelike details. Finally, he used a spray gun to paint on colorful, edible pigment, and he even added thin, white chocolate whiskers.

Many of Guichon’s chocolate showpieces celebrate his love of fantastical characters. For one, he made a Game of Thrones dragon from chocolate, and for another, he crafted a Demogorgon, the monster popularized on the TV series Stranger Things. He even sculpted an incredible chocolate phoenix rising from the ashes, complete with vibrant red plumage.

When he’s not sculpting chocolate masterpieces, Guichon teaches masterclasses at his company, The Pastry Academy. Check out his website to find out more.

Scroll down to see some of Guichon’s amazing chocolate sculptures, and follow him on Instagram for more behind-the-scenes footage.

World-renowned pastry chef Amaury Guichon crafts incredible chocolate sculptures.

He uses the sweet confection as if it was clay.

Each piece takes several days to complete and features an incredible amount of detail.

Many edible showpieces are inspired by fantasy creatures.

Guichon is an expert at reimagining real-life objects as desserts.

Watch the talented chocolatier in action.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature images by Amaury Guichon.

