Home / Food Art

Blooming Buttercream Cupcakes Look like Real Flowers and Succulents Too Beautiful To Eat

By Regina Sienra on March 18, 2024

cupcakes decorated with detailed lifelike succulents

Flowers and cupcakes go great together. They are a perfect gift combo—who wouldn't be joyfully surprised with a bouquet and some baked goods? Food artist Kerry Roberts from Kerry's Bouqcakes, has found a way to marry these two delights. Her detailed cupcakes are finely decorated with lifelike floral designs. If you didn't get to see her mesmerizing videos showing her at work with a piping bag, you couldn't be blamed for thinking these are real plants.

“I have always had a passion for baking and since the birth of my two amazing children in 2013 and 2015 I decided to turn my passion into a business and Kerry’s Bouqcakes cupcake business was born,” the UK-based baker writes on her website. “I love to bake fresh, preservative free cupcakes that I would be happy to give to my own children and then transform them into floral masterpieces. You could say I am a cupcake artist.”

By cleverly using a wide array of pipes and mixing realistic colors, Roberts has created an entire garden atop her cupcakes—from which she later assembles her aesthetically pleasing “bouqcakes,” a bouquet made entirely out of cupcakes. Dahlias, daisies, orchids, and daffodils of all colors are born out of buttercream, with Roberts nailing even the tiniest of details, like the flowers' stamen.

As if creating lifelike blooms wasn't enough, Roberts has applied her skills to different kinds of plants, including succulents and cacti. Rather than covering the entirety of her cupcake, she builds them on a unique texture than emulates a planter. Her work is a testament to the diversity of these plants, capturing their many colors, shapes, and spines with cream.

While her flower cupcakes can't be shipped due to their delicate nature, Roberts wants everyone around the world to enjoy their beauty. That's why she has created a series of online tutorials that everyone, even beginner bakers, can follow. To stay up to date with her sweet creations, you can follow her on Instagram.

Food artist Kerry Roberts of Kerry's Bouqcakes, has found a way to marry flowers and cupcakes in her baked goods.

cupcakes decorated with detailed lifelike flowers

Her detailed cupcakes are finely decorated with lifelike floral designs, from which she later assembles her aesthetically pleasing “bouqcakes,” a bouquet made entirely out of cupcakes.

cupcakes decorated with detailed lifelike flowers

If you didn't get to see her mesmerizing videos showing her at work with a piping bag, you couldn't be blamed for thinking these are real plants.

“I love to bake fresh, preservative-free cupcakes that I would be happy to give to my own children and then transform them into floral masterpieces. You could say I am a cupcake artist.”

By cleverly using a wide array of pipes and mixing realistic colors, Roberts has created an entire garden atop her cupcakes.

Her work is a testament to the diversity of these plants, capturing their many colors, shapes, petals, and spines with cream.

Kerry’s Bouqcakes: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kerry Roberts.

Related Articles:

Healthcare Worker Creates Beautiful Buttercream Cakes That Look Like Embroidery and Macramé

Ukrainian Pastry Chef Creates Amazing Geometric Cakes and Shows You How To Make Them for Yourself

Japanese Food Artist Makes Crystal Clear Desserts With Delicious Treats You Can See Inside

Food Artist Transforms Ordinary Pieces of Toast Into Delicious Works of Art

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Clever Food Artist Turns Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Into Cute Characters to Encourage Healthy Habits
Japanese Food Artist Reimagines Onigiri as an Adorable Cast of Characters
Japanese Fruit Sandwiches Reveal Adorably Edible Characters When You Cut Into Them
Japanese Sculptor Carves Groceries Into Brilliant Edible Sculptures
These Adorable Korean Cat Puddings Are Taking the Internet by Storm, One Wiggle at a Time
Foodie Creates Adorable Animal-Shaped Food Art That’s Almost Too Cute To Eat

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Phenomenal Fruit Carvings Turn Apples Into Artistic Scribbles and Pears Into Painterly Strokes
37 Halloween Pumpkin Carving Ideas to Creatively Celebrate the Spookiest Time of Year
Artist Recreates ‘Mona Lisa’ as an Edible Masterpiece Made From Potatoes
Pastry Chef Sculpts Life-Size Foosball Table Entirely From Chocolate
Painter Creates Lifelike Food Art That Look Like Delectable Treats You Can Eat
Fiber Artist Crochets Colorful Dishes That Look Like a Chef Prepared Them

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.