Blooming Buttercream Cupcakes Look like Real Flowers and Succulents Too Beautiful To Eat

Flowers and cupcakes go great together. They are a perfect gift combo—who wouldn't be joyfully surprised with a bouquet and some baked goods? Food artist Kerry Roberts from Kerry's Bouqcakes, has found a way to marry these two delights. Her detailed cupcakes are finely decorated with lifelike floral designs. If you didn't get to see her mesmerizing videos showing her at work with a piping bag, you couldn't be blamed for thinking these are real plants.

“I have always had a passion for baking and since the birth of my two amazing children in 2013 and 2015 I decided to turn my passion into a business and Kerry’s Bouqcakes cupcake business was born,” the UK-based baker writes on her website. “I love to bake fresh, preservative free cupcakes that I would be happy to give to my own children and then transform them into floral masterpieces. You could say I am a cupcake artist.”

By cleverly using a wide array of pipes and mixing realistic colors, Roberts has created an entire garden atop her cupcakes—from which she later assembles her aesthetically pleasing “bouqcakes,” a bouquet made entirely out of cupcakes. Dahlias, daisies, orchids, and daffodils of all colors are born out of buttercream, with Roberts nailing even the tiniest of details, like the flowers' stamen.

As if creating lifelike blooms wasn't enough, Roberts has applied her skills to different kinds of plants, including succulents and cacti. Rather than covering the entirety of her cupcake, she builds them on a unique texture than emulates a planter. Her work is a testament to the diversity of these plants, capturing their many colors, shapes, and spines with cream.

While her flower cupcakes can't be shipped due to their delicate nature, Roberts wants everyone around the world to enjoy their beauty. That's why she has created a series of online tutorials that everyone, even beginner bakers, can follow. To stay up to date with her sweet creations, you can follow her on Instagram.

