Home / Funny

Children in Christmas Pageant Break Into Funny Mock Combat Mid-Recital

By Regina Sienra on December 28, 2022

Christmas is a time for peace, love, and being nice; otherwise, for children, Santa may drop coal instead of toys beneath the tree. However, kids sometimes will be kids and indulge in fun shenanigans, no matter the season—or where they happen to be. Marissa Chrzan, a beauty consultant from Arizona, experienced this at her child's Christmas pageant. Her kid, dressed as a shepherd, suddenly breaks apart from formation to engage in mock combat with another boy, as they cross their little staffs. The teacher quickly breaks the fight and picks Chrzan's kid to return him to his place. Nevertheless, the mom captured the whole scene on video, which is now making waves online.

The loving mom found humor in the whole situation, pointing out in the video how other kids remain in place while hers gets away. “Me: I need you to be on your best behavior,” she captioned the video, with his response being an emoji pointing to the screen to show how that turned out.

The video has sparked a lot of funny response, with most people finding parallels between this and the Star Wars franchise. “The force is strong with this one…” said one Twitter user, while someone on Instagram commented “Shepherds and light sabers never mix well.” Others kept it on topic with the pageant, bringing up historical references. “Romans & Christians, had read the script!” wrote one Instagram user, while other said, “Don't worry He's trying to protect baby Jesus from king Herod.”

Beyond the comparisons, nothing beats the sweetness of the little shepherd being swiftly carried to his original position, as that's the final reminder of how tiny these children actually are—and how easily they can get distracted.

A woman named Marissa Chrzan shared a funny video of her child getting distracted and engaging in mock combat with another kid in the middle of a Christmas pageant.

The video sparked a lot of funny responses, and most users found parallels with the Star Wars movies.

Marissa Chrzan: Instagram
h/t:  [Neatorama]

Related Articles:

Pink’s Daughter Willow Nails a Cover of an Olivia Rodrigo Song at Her First School Recital

Photographer Cheers Up Sick Children With Magically Edited Christmas Photos

Hundreds of Sick Children Are Transported to a Christmas Wonderland Thanks to Photoshop Artists

Loving Dad Books 6 Flights to Spend Christmas with His Flight Attendant Daughter

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Man With No Arms Flawlessly Installs Tiles on a Floor Using Only His Feet
Local Sportscaster Goes Viral for Cranky Winter Weather Report
National Geographic Shares 45-Minute Aerial Tour of Europe During Christmas
Bald Guy Shows Off Ingenious Wigs He Quickly and Easily Switches Between
Funny Father Poses in Creative Family Photoshoots With His Two Young Daughters
Drone Captures Amazing Views of Crowds Celebrating World Cup Win in Argentina

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Man Fakes His Entire Life for a Month With Convincing AI-Generated Photos
Politician Puts Pouting Son on Christmas Card
Adorable Photos Capture a Happy Pup in Mid-Sprint Towards Its Human
Funny ‘Pissed-Off Cats Calendar’ Delivers a Year of Sassy Felines for 2023
Eye-Opening Video Series Reveals How Fashion Has Changed Since Ancient Times
Watch 200 Bassists Perform an Incredible Cover of “Under Pressure” All at the Same Time

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.