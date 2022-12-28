Children in Christmas Pageant Break Into Funny Mock Combat Mid-Recital

Christmas is a time for peace, love, and being nice; otherwise, for children, Santa may drop coal instead of toys beneath the tree. However, kids sometimes will be kids and indulge in fun shenanigans, no matter the season—or where they happen to be. Marissa Chrzan, a beauty consultant from Arizona, experienced this at her child's Christmas pageant. Her kid, dressed as a shepherd, suddenly breaks apart from formation to engage in mock combat with another boy, as they cross their little staffs. The teacher quickly breaks the fight and picks Chrzan's kid to return him to his place. Nevertheless, the mom captured the whole scene on video, which is now making waves online.

The loving mom found humor in the whole situation, pointing out in the video how other kids remain in place while hers gets away. “Me: I need you to be on your best behavior,” she captioned the video, with his response being an emoji pointing to the screen to show how that turned out.

The video has sparked a lot of funny response, with most people finding parallels between this and the Star Wars franchise. “The force is strong with this one…” said one Twitter user, while someone on Instagram commented “Shepherds and light sabers never mix well.” Others kept it on topic with the pageant, bringing up historical references. “Romans & Christians, had read the script!” wrote one Instagram user, while other said, “Don't worry He's trying to protect baby Jesus from king Herod.”

Beyond the comparisons, nothing beats the sweetness of the little shepherd being swiftly carried to his original position, as that's the final reminder of how tiny these children actually are—and how easily they can get distracted.

The force is strong with this one.. 😂 🎥 IG: marissa_chrzan pic.twitter.com/9JogbN1zu2 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 26, 2022

Blonde guy in the future pic.twitter.com/mSN6FqEULr — Sefa Akbulut (@seforre) December 26, 2022

Marissa Chrzan: Instagram

h/t: [Neatorama]

