Artist’s Beloved Pop-Up Flower Market Installation Turns Into Permanent Shop in NYC

By Regina Sienra on November 25, 2025

Flower Sho by CJ Hendry

Last year and earlier in 2025, artist Cj Hendry ignited a craze in New York City. The artist opened up her Flower Market pop-up stores for just a few days. At these public venues, hundreds of people lined up for a one-off chance to scoop up one of Hendry’s coveted plush flowers, which capture the beauty of blooms without the worry of them wilting. Having overcome the ephemerality of flowers with her craft, she has now forgone the temporary aspect of her events by opening Flower Shop, a permanent brick-and-mortar store in SoHo that will offer Hendry’s flowers year round.

“Flowers are one of those universal things—people buy them for every occasion, from celebrations to apologies,” says Hendry. “But the sad part is they’re gone in a few days. Flower Shop flips that idea on its head. These flowers never die, which makes them funny, a little cheeky, and—hopefully—the most fun gift you’ll ever give.”

The store has a simple, all-white aesthetic with a scalloped awning. The space serves as a stage for the colors of the plush flowers to pop against the distraction-free backdrop. Seated behind see-through panels that protect them from the elements, dozens of flowers await customers to pluck them from their spot. Unlike the pop-up shops that Hendry has staged, this store is open seven days a week. There’s no need to line up for hours or show up at the right time; from sunflowers to peonies, fresh textile flowers will always be available. With this, Hendry is keeping the spirit of spring alive no matter the season.

Described as “a playful spin on the flower-buying ritual,” Flower Shop offers Hendry’s plush blooms for $10 each, making them the perfect stocking stuffer for the holiday season, or a creative way to get a just-because bouquet for a loved one—all with a creative and collectible twist.

If you’re in the New York area, Hendry’s Flower Shop is located on 172 Prince Street, open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. To stay up to date with the artist’s creative endeavors, follow Cj Hendry on Instagram.

Flower Sho by CJ Hendry

Flower Sho by CJ Hendry

Flower Sho by CJ Hendry

Flower Sho by CJ Hendry

Flower Sho by CJ Hendry

Cj Hendry: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Maximus Communications.

