Unconventional NYC Flower Market Invites You To Build a Bouquet of Plush Blooms

After successfully launching her limited-edition, jet-black ice cream with Jeni’s last month, Cj Hendry returns to New York with another exciting pop-up. From September 19 to 21, 2025, the hyperrealistic artist will transform Rockefeller Center into a vibrant flower market, combining humor, nature, and hands-on engagement.

Hendry’s Flower Market 2.0 builds off the event’s viral debut last year, which began on Roosevelt Island and was later relocated to Industry City in Brooklyn due to overwhelming turnout. This year, the flower market will encompass 27 brand-new plush flower designs, ranging from timeless classics like roses, tulips, and sunflowers to more unexpected additions such as anthuriums, alliums, and hyacinths. Also featured is a special 28th flower design, available exclusively at Top of the Rock for pre-purchase online or in-person at the event’s box office while supplies last.

To enhance its sense of immersion, the event will unfold much like an actual flower market. Similar to last year, bouquets will be arranged inside discreet white boxes, each organized into pristine rows. From afar, the scene would resemble any other flower show, peppered with bright yellow, deep red, and soft pink flower heads. The effect echoes Hendry’s practice, which often uses hyperrealism in the service of cheeky trompe-l’oeil techniques.

Flower Market 2.0 would be incomplete without a collection of Hendry’s original artworks. As is to be expected at this point, these prints showcase the artist’s exceptional command over realism, capturing colorful petals, stems, and leaves with indelible detail. This art also stands as a fascinating contrast to the plush flowers, which are comparatively graphic and playful. Still, once gathered up into a bouquet, the plushies are suddenly convincing, yet another nod to Hendry’s preference for trompe l’oeil.

“Last year’s Flower Market took on a life of its own—it was chaotic and beautiful,” Cj Hendry said in a statement. “This time, we’re dialing everything up to 100, [and] Rockefeller Center is the perfect place to do that.”

In addition to Flower Market 2.0, Hendry will host another pop-up with programming from Space Club, a sensory playground based in Brooklyn, on September 20, 2025. To learn more about both Space Club and Flower Market 2.0, visit Rockefeller Center’s website.

Cj Hendry’s upcoming Flower Market 2.0 will be held from Sept. 19 to 21 at Rockefeller Center, featuring 27 playful flower plushies.

Flowers range from timeless classics like roses, tulips, and sunflowers, to more unexpected additions such as anthuriums, alliums, and hyacinths.

Flower Market 2.0 builds off of last year’s iteration, which was held on Roosevelt Island and was later relocated to Industry City in Brooklyn due to overwhelming turnout.

Event Information :

Cj Hendry

Flower Market 2.0

September 19–21, 2025

Rockefeller Center

45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10111

Cj Hendry: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Maximus Communications.

Related Articles :

Flowers Are Flowing Out of Ice Cream Trucks in New York

Elegant Pop-Up Installation Merges Flowers and Industrial Aesthetics

Woman Transforms Her NYC Stoop With Vibrant Display of LEGO Flowers

Rainbow Meadow of Glow-in-the-Dark Flowers Support Global Wildlife Conservation