Unconventional NYC Flower Market Invites You To Build a Bouquet of Plush Blooms

By Eva Baron on September 12, 2025

Little girl at Cj Hendry's Flower Market

After successfully launching her limited-edition, jet-black ice cream with Jeni’s last month, Cj Hendry returns to New York with another exciting pop-up. From September 19 to 21, 2025, the hyperrealistic artist will transform Rockefeller Center into a vibrant flower market, combining humor, nature, and hands-on engagement.

Hendry’s Flower Market 2.0 builds off the event’s viral debut last year, which began on Roosevelt Island and was later relocated to Industry City in Brooklyn due to overwhelming turnout. This year, the flower market will encompass 27 brand-new plush flower designs, ranging from timeless classics like roses, tulips, and sunflowers to more unexpected additions such as anthuriums, alliums, and hyacinths. Also featured is a special 28th flower design, available exclusively at Top of the Rock for pre-purchase online or in-person at the event’s box office while supplies last.

To enhance its sense of immersion, the event will unfold much like an actual flower market. Similar to last year, bouquets will be arranged inside discreet white boxes, each organized into pristine rows. From afar, the scene would resemble any other flower show, peppered with bright yellow, deep red, and soft pink flower heads. The effect echoes Hendry’s practice, which often uses hyperrealism in the service of cheeky trompe-l’oeil techniques.

Flower Market 2.0 would be incomplete without a collection of Hendry’s original artworks. As is to be expected at this point, these prints showcase the artist’s exceptional command over realism, capturing colorful petals, stems, and leaves with indelible detail. This art also stands as a fascinating contrast to the plush flowers, which are comparatively graphic and playful. Still, once gathered up into a bouquet, the plushies are suddenly convincing, yet another nod to Hendry’s preference for trompe l’oeil.

“Last year’s Flower Market took on a life of its own—it was chaotic and beautiful,” Cj Hendry said in a statement. “This time, we’re dialing everything up to 100, [and] Rockefeller Center is the perfect place to do that.”

In addition to Flower Market 2.0, Hendry will host another pop-up with programming from Space Club, a sensory playground based in Brooklyn, on September 20, 2025. To learn more about both Space Club and Flower Market 2.0, visit Rockefeller Center’s website.

Cj Hendry’s upcoming Flower Market 2.0 will be held from Sept. 19 to 21 at Rockefeller Center, featuring 27 playful flower plushies.

Installation view of Cj Hendry's Flower Market last year

One of the plush flowers included in Cj Hendry's Flower Market 2.0

One of the plush flowers included in Cj Hendry's Flower Market 2.0

One of the plush flowers included in Cj Hendry's Flower Market 2.0

A bag full of Cj Hendry's hyperrealistic plush flowers at last year's Flower Market

Flowers range from timeless classics like roses, tulips, and sunflowers, to more unexpected additions such as anthuriums, alliums, and hyacinths.

One of the plush flowers included in Cj Hendry's Flower Market 2.0

One of the plush flowers included in Cj Hendry's Flower Market 2.0

One of the plush flowers included in Cj Hendry's Flower Market 2.0

One of the plush flowers included in Cj Hendry's Flower Market 2.0

Installation view of Cj Hendry's Flower Market last year

Flower Market 2.0 builds off of last year’s iteration, which was held on Roosevelt Island and was later relocated to Industry City in Brooklyn due to overwhelming turnout.

One of the plush flowers included in Cj Hendry's Flower Market 2.0

One of the plush flowers included in Cj Hendry's Flower Market 2.0

One of the plush flowers included in Cj Hendry's Flower Market 2.0

One of the plush flowers included in Cj Hendry's Flower Market 2.0

A bouquet of the plush flowers included in Cj Hendry's Flower Market 2.0

Event Information:
Cj Hendry
Flower Market 2.0
September 19–21, 2025
Rockefeller Center
45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10111

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Maximus Communications.

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer.
