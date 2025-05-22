My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Woman Transforms Her NYC Stoop With Vibrant Display of LEGO Flowers

By Emma Taggart on May 22, 2025

 

A post shared by Kristi Hemric (@khemric)

On the Upper East Side in Manhattan, decorating your stoop for special occasions has become a bit of a neighborhood tradition. But on Mother’s Day this year, one home stood out from the rest with a display unlike any other. With the help of her kids, travel blogger and creator Kristi Hemric transformed her stoop into a stunning showcase of vibrant flowers. These eye-catching blooms, however, aren’t real—they’re all meticulously built from LEGO bricks.

LEGO roses, orchids, tulips, and more were artfully arranged in hedges and flower pots lining the steps of the stoop, creating an incredible display that almost looks like it’s made from real flowers. “This Mother’s Day, we traded fresh-cut flowers for something a little more me—blooms you can build,” Hemric revealed on Instagram. “LEGO Botanicals let us create a bouquet that doesn’t wilt, doesn’t need watering, and comes with a whole lot of heart. Because being a mom means teaching them how to play, and sometimes, letting them teach you.” The creative mom adds, “Here’s to flowers that never fade—and the moms who never stop blooming.”

Bursting with flowers of all kinds, the colorful, multi-level display drew in visitors from around the neighborhood, many stopping to snap photos in front of the vibrant stoop. Even a few local dogs joined the fun, posing next to the playful LEGO blooms. “If you build the LEGO Botanicals they will come,” says Hemric. “And they’ll bring their cameras, their kids, and their contagious joy.”

Hemric’s incredible display is a perfect example of just how creative and versatile LEGO bricks can be. If you want to try something similar at home, LEGO actually sells smaller botanical sets—including a mini plant set, plus beautiful orchid and succulents kits.

Check out Hemric’s LEGO flowers below. Even LEGO took notice, commenting on one of her videos with the message: “Blooming with love, brick by brick!”

With the help of her kids, creator Kristi Hemric transformed her NYC stoop into a stunning showcase of vibrant flowers meticulously built from LEGO.

Bursting with flowers of all kinds, the colorful display drew in visitors from around the neighborhood.

 

A post shared by Kristi Hemric (@khemric)

Even a few local dogs joined the fun, posing next to the playful LEGO blooms.

 

A post shared by Kristi Hemric (@khemric)

Kristi Hemric: TikTok | Instagram

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
