Woman Transforms Her NYC Stoop With Vibrant Display of LEGO Flowers

On the Upper East Side in Manhattan, decorating your stoop for special occasions has become a bit of a neighborhood tradition. But on Mother’s Day this year, one home stood out from the rest with a display unlike any other. With the help of her kids, travel blogger and creator Kristi Hemric transformed her stoop into a stunning showcase of vibrant flowers. These eye-catching blooms, however, aren’t real—they’re all meticulously built from LEGO bricks.

LEGO roses, orchids, tulips, and more were artfully arranged in hedges and flower pots lining the steps of the stoop, creating an incredible display that almost looks like it’s made from real flowers. “This Mother’s Day, we traded fresh-cut flowers for something a little more me—blooms you can build,” Hemric revealed on Instagram. “LEGO Botanicals let us create a bouquet that doesn’t wilt, doesn’t need watering, and comes with a whole lot of heart. Because being a mom means teaching them how to play, and sometimes, letting them teach you.” The creative mom adds, “Here’s to flowers that never fade—and the moms who never stop blooming.”

Bursting with flowers of all kinds, the colorful, multi-level display drew in visitors from around the neighborhood, many stopping to snap photos in front of the vibrant stoop. Even a few local dogs joined the fun, posing next to the playful LEGO blooms. “If you build the LEGO Botanicals they will come,” says Hemric. “And they’ll bring their cameras, their kids, and their contagious joy.”

Hemric’s incredible display is a perfect example of just how creative and versatile LEGO bricks can be. If you want to try something similar at home, LEGO actually sells smaller botanical sets—including a mini plant set, plus beautiful orchid and succulents kits.

Check out Hemric’s LEGO flowers below. Even LEGO took notice, commenting on one of her videos with the message: “Blooming with love, brick by brick!”

Even a few local dogs joined the fun, posing next to the playful LEGO blooms.

