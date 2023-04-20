Home / Art / Installation

Take a Look at the Massive Art Installations of Coachella 2023

By Margherita Cole on April 20, 2023
Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Kumkum Fernando, “The Messengers,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

In preparation for the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, artists from around the world were selected to transform the desert landscape. This year's edition features the massive sculptural works by Kumkum Fernando, Vincent Leroy, Güvenç Özel, and Maggie West, which permeate the skyline with architectural shapes, bright colors, and opalescent details. From towering robotic figures to larger-than-life flora, these eye-catching pieces envelop the festival with vibrancy and creativity.

While Coachella is commonly known for its musical aspect, art plays a major role in setting the atmosphere and enhancing the experience of the festival. “In selecting projects from around the world, our intention is to bring together artists, architects, and designers whose practices invite participation, inclusion, and transformation,” says curatorial advisor Raffi Lehrer. “We strive to create a multi-disciplinary and multi-cultural program that reflects our audience and the many performing artists that grace the stages of the festival. The resulting works will become icons—part of the identity of this year's show. These installations act simultaneously as way-finding markers, points of congregation, and most importantly, accessible entry points for show-goers to experience art.”

Each year, the festival has grown artistically, attracting talented creatives to display their work as well as numerous fans to see the installations in person. “The arts program has evolved significantly since inception and the participants, who come from around the world and from Southern California are well-respected in their fields, presenting extraordinary and thoughtful works in a setting where they can inspire, inform, and invite direct engagement with art and current social and cultural themes and ideas,” adds Paul Clemente, the manager of the art program for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. “It is a unique aspect of this Festival, and we really endeavor to carry that spark into the community and adjacent school programs and our on-site Coachella Arts Studios.”

Coachella is held over two consecutive weekends, this year being April 14 to April 16, and April 21 to April 23, 2023. Scroll down to see more photos of the spectacular installations from 2023 and to learn about some of the inspiration behind the art.

Table of Contents hide
1 The Messengers by Kumkum Fernando
2 Eden by Maggie West
3 Holoflux by Güvenç Özel
4 Molecular Cloud by Vincent Leroy

Take a look at some of the massive art installations from the Coachella 2023 music and arts festival.

 

The Messengers by Kumkum Fernando

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Kumkum Fernando, “The Messengers,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Sri Lankan-born and Vietnam-based artist Kumkum Fernando drew inspiration from South Asian art and architecture for his installation. Titled The Messengers, it includes three large-scale figures measuring between 65 and 80 feet and covered with an array of bright colors and prints. The assemblage of different patterns is inspired by Fernando's collection of various objects and items that he has accumulated.

“Whenever I travel, I collect and document,” he says. “I have a library that I go through at different points in time. When I put them together, I often see unexpected things. I made a series of work completely out of window grills, another series from patterns from Persian rugs, and another from temple patterns. One day, I was arranging objects, and they appeared to form a figure. Then I thought I should make figures with these patterns.”

Kumkum Fernando: Website | Instagram

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Kumkum Fernando, “The Messengers,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Kumkum Fernando, “The Messengers,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Kumkum Fernando, “The Messengers,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Kumkum Fernando, “The Messengers,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Kumkum Fernando, “The Messengers,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Kumkum Fernando, “The Messengers,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Kumkum Fernando, “The Messengers,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Kumkum Fernando, “The Messengers,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Kumkum Fernando, “The Messengers,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

 

Eden by Maggie West

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Maggie West, “Eden,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Los Angeles-based artist Maggie West brings spring to the desert with her installation Eden. Featuring photographs of a variety of plants in two color schemes (pinks and blues), West added these floral images to 20 steel structures, each covered with wood and vinyl. The garden includes structures that measure from 6 to 46 feet tall, making it one of the world's largest 3D photography installations.

“By photographing familiar objects with multicolored lights, my work helps viewers look closer at some of the nature that they might take for granted,” West explains, “like the texture of the snake plants and the stamens in the centers of the lilies.”

Maggie West: Website | Instagram

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Maggie West, “Eden,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Maggie West, “Eden,” photo by Julian Bajsel, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Maggie West, “Eden,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Maggie West, “Eden,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Maggie West, “Eden,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Maggie West, “Eden,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Maggie West, “Eden,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Maggie West, “Eden,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Maggie West, “Eden,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Maggie West, “Eden,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Maggie West, “Eden,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

 

Holoflux by Güvenç Özel

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Güvenç Özel, “Holoflux,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Holoflux is a 60-foot-tall sculpture by LA-based artist Güvenç Özel. Abstract in form, this piece appears white by day, and by night, the sculpture comes alive through various lighting features like projections, graphics, and even video that cover its many sides.

“I consider myself a cyber physical architect and a critical technologist,” Özel says. “Cyber physical, meaning the work covers cyberspace and physical environments and the interaction between the two. Critical technologist, meaning engaging with new technological tools—their meaning, their impact on our social interactions, their impact on our environmental and political considerations, and how we can create more meaningful and engaging experiences to enhance the way that we socialize and communicate with each other.”

Güvenç Özel: Website | Instagram

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Güvenç Özel, “Holoflux,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Güvenç Özel, “Holoflux,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Güvenç Özel, “Holoflux,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Güvenç Özel, “Holoflux,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Güvenç Özel, “Holoflux,” photo by Julian Bajsel, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Güvenç Özel, “Holoflux,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Güvenç Özel, “Holoflux,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Güvenç Özel, “Holoflux,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Güvenç Özel, “Holoflux,” photo by Tyler Borchardt, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Güvenç Özel, “Holoflux,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

 

Molecular Cloud by Vincent Leroy

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Vincent Leroy, “Molecular Cloud,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Paris-based artist Vincent Leroy brings buoyancy to the festival through his installation Molecular Cloud. As its name suggests, this pink, multi-part piece is based on the shapes of molecular clouds. Rather than being fixed to the ground, these inflatable objects are suspended in the air, reflecting the surroundings on their shiny, surface. Due to the changeable nature of this piece, it comes as no surprise that Leroy's art is based on the kind of movement that “inspires life, amazement, and a permanently shifting viewpoint.”

Vincent Leroy: Website | Instagram

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Vincent Leroy, “Molecular Cloud,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Vincent Leroy, “Molecular Cloud,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Vincent Leroy, “Molecular Cloud,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Vincent Leroy, “Molecular Cloud,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Vincent Leroy, “Molecular Cloud,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

Coachella 2023 Art Installations

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 installation view of Vincent Leroy, “Molecular Cloud,” photo by Lance Gerber, courtesy of Coachella

 

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Related Articles:

Interview: Artist Unveils Architectural Wire Mesh Sculptures at Coachella

Discover the 10 Best Art Installation of 2022 and Learn About the History of the Artform

Giant Bubbles Pop Up as Immersive Installations All Over the World

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Thought-Provoking Exhibit Explores “Fictional Archaeology” With Modern-Day Relics for the Future
Interactive Exhibition Celebrates Spring With Shape-Shifting Graphics of Beautiful Blooms
JR Unveils Giant Installation of Athlete Jumping Over Hong Kong’s Bamboo Scaffolding
Massive Flower Arrangement Is Encased in Layers of Ice
Tyre Nichols’ Photos Are on Billboards in Palm Springs as Moving Tribute to His Creativity
Giant Bubbles Pop Up as Immersive Installations All Over the World

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Anish Kapoor Unveils New “Mini Bean” Sculpture in New York City
Poignant Wooden Sculpture Conveys Layers of Human Conflicts Contained in One Figure
Massive Sculpture of a Geometric Woman Pops Up in a Train Yard
Artist Makes Massive Sand Drawings That Will Eventually Be Swallowed by the Tide
Monumental Ceramic Coral Reef Installation Is a Swirling Combination of Beauty and Awareness
Artist Hides Giant Wooden Troll Sculptures in Western Australia for Everyone To Find

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.