Home / Photography / Landscape Photography

Photographer Uses UV Light To Create Otherworldly Glowing Landscapes on Earth

By Jessica Stewart on September 24, 2022
UV Light Landscape Photo by Cody Cobb

Photographer Cody Cobb reveals the hidden luminescence of the American West in his intriguing photo series Spectral. Over time, Cobb discovered that certain minerals and organic materials emit a glow when exposed to UV light, and this knowledge has formed the basis for the images. Using UV light and long exposure photography, Cobb uncovers a different side to familiar landscapes.

Cobb, who is based in Las Vegas, was looking for a way to render the familiar landscape of the American West into something otherworldly. Through ultraviolet-induced visible fluorescence, he is able to expose new aspects of the environment in ways that normally can't be seen. Though the work is challenging and requires long hours, the outcome is well worth it.

“The more I explore the landscape with a UV light source, the more I’m finding myself transported to another world,” Cobb tells My Modern Met.

When working in a particular area, Cobb is never entirely sure what will be revealed. “It’s been an interesting learning experience to find what responds to the UV light. Sometimes I’ll stumble upon a single, lone rock that is the only thing in the area that fluoresces.”

The blue, red, and orange glow that dominates Spectral‘s images add mystery to the photographs. By making us wonder exactly what is causing the colorful reaction, the images also provoke us to think about the environment. Just what are the minerals and organic matter that are fluorescing? And how much more is out there in nature that we can't see with the naked eye?

As Cobb continues Spectral, he hopes to explore coastal environments and continue on his journey to reveal the unknown.

Cody Cobb uses UV light to expose fluorescence in certain minerals and organic matter.

UV Light Landscape Photo by Cody CobbUV Light Landscape Photo by Cody CobbLandscape Under UV Light by Cody CobbLandscape Under UV Light by Cody CobbLandscape Under UV Light by Cody Cobb

The long-exposure images of the American West show the landscape in a new way.

Landscape Under UV Light by Cody CobbLandscape Under UV Light by Cody CobbLandscape Under UV Light by Cody CobbUV Light Landscape Photo by Cody CobbUV Light Landscape Photo by Cody CobbUV Light Landscape Photo by Cody Cobb

Cobb's series, Spectral, transforms familiar landscapes into an otherworldly environment.

UV Light Landscape Photo by Cody CobbUV Light Landscape Photo by Cody CobbUV Light Landscape Photo by Cody CobbLandscape Under UV Light by Cody CobbLandscape Under UV Light by Cody Cobb

Cody Cobb: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Cody Cobb.

Related Articles:

Photographer Uses Drone Lighting to Make Earth Look Like a Distant Planet

Scorpion Mother and Babies Glow in Brilliant Blues and Purples Under UV Light

Photographer Uses UV Light to Capture Shimmering Shots of Fluorescent Flowers

Photographer Uses LEDs on Drones to “Draw” Light Paths on the World’s Largest Salt Flats

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Photography Collective Highlights Washington State’s Beautiful Vistas in New Book
Photographer Captures the Vast Beauty of Alaska Through Breathtaking Mountainscapes
Incredible Day-to-Night Photo of Bears Ears National Monument Took 36 Hours to Capture
Photographer Explores Icebergs and Village Life on Greenland’s Iconic Disko Bay
Natural Rock Formation Looks Like an Elephant Drinking from the Ocean
Incredible Photos Capture the Majestic Beauty and Power of Waves

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Stunning Photo of Lightning Bolt Framed by a Double Rainbow
People in South Dakota Captured the Surreal Sight of a Green Sky
Photographer Treks To Hidden Ice Caves Within the Canadian Rocky Mountains
Photographer Captures Colorful “Moonbows” That Happen in the Moonlight at Waterfalls
Photographer Spends Two Years Building Enormous Wet Plate Camera and Bus Darkroom
Spectacular Photo Captures a Total Lunar Eclipse and Milky Way in One Otherworldly Scene

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]