64 Products To Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Baskets

If you’re looking for a unique gift that shows you care, a color-themed gift basket is a great solution. Pick your recipient’s favorite color or find a cute pun to match the set—“orange you glad it’s your birthday?” is one of our personal favorites. You can fill your basket or box with snacks and unique gifts your loved one may not have thought to buy for themselves. Plus, you will have a blast putting it all together!

Still note sure? There are plenty of colorful examples to help you tie your theme together. Yellow gift baskets are great to “brighten someone’s day” and blue gift basket are perfect for cheering up a friend who is “feeling blue.” Whichever color you pick, these customizable and personalized sets are sure to uplift a person you care about and put a smile on their face.

We carefully selected our favorite creative products to help get you started. Below you will find unique mugs, self-care items, unique jewelry, gourmet snacks, and more unique items to take your gift set to the next level.

Want to make someone’s day just a little brighter? Send them a custom color themed basket!

Red Color Themed Gift

Thin Red Bracelet

Pomegranate Cider Soy Candle

Red Aesthetic Waterproof Stickers

Dark Chocolate Pomegranate Candy

Da Bomb Cherry Bath Bomb

eos Super Soft Shea Lip Balm

Red Enamel Mug

Moleskine Classic Notebook Scarlet Red

Orange Color Themed Gift

Dinosaur Stuffed Animal

Burt's Bees Orange Blossom & Pistachio Hand Cream

Terry's Chocolate Orange

Orange Dreamsicle Cotton Candy

Recycled Rust Orange Terracotta Notebook

Orange Vanilla Natural Bath Bomb

Bag of Gold Fish Earrings

Orange Brontosaurus Dinosaur Mug

Yellow Color Themed Gift

Activated Charcoal Lemongrass & Lavender Soap

Yellow Positivity Sticker Set

Caramel Popcorn Clusters

Sunflower Best Friend Bracelet

Cup of Sunshine Mug

Caribbean Crush Bath Bomb

Burt's Bees Body Oil

Strength + Energy – Pineapple Coconut Candle

Green Color Themed Gift

Faux Rabbit Fur Ball Pom Pom Keychain

Avocado Soap

Green Jade Ring

Air Plant in Sputnik Sea Urchin Shell

Vintage Dark Green Leather Journal

Plush Dinosaur Cat

Glow Bath Bomb

Elephant Tea Mug

Blue Color Themed Gift

Reversible Octopus Plush

Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Perfume

Leather Spiral Bound Travel Journal

Ceramic Tea Infuser Cup

Confidence + Freedom – Oak Moss Amber Candle

Bling Bath Bomb

Blue Aesthetic Waterproof Stickers

Capsule Letters Message in a Bottle

Purple Color Themed Gift

Organic Handmade Lavender Rose and Jasmine Soap

Lavender Marshmallow Lollipops

Purple Dinosaur Enamel Pin

Mini Purple Llama

Lavender Bath Bomb with Necklace

Dotted Grid Purple Faux Leather Notebook

Ocean Style Transparent Plastic Resin Band

Double Wall Insulated Glass Mug

Pink Color Themed Gift

Rose Calisson Shea Butter Hand Cream

France Rose Tea

Rosé All Day Gummy Bears

Rimmel Stay Glossy Lipgloss

Himalayan Salt Body Scrub

Pink Narwhal Mug

Frosted Donut Cotton Candy

Boho Aesthetic Quote Stickers

Black Color Themed Gift

Vacuum Insulated Matte Black Mug

Black Wolf Plush

eos Shimmer Lip Balm Sphere

Dead Sea Mud Mask

Black Bath Bomb with Silver Glitter

Stainless Steel Love Knot Ring

Hand-Carved Black Wooden Cat

Celestial Moth Enamel Ring

