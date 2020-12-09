Home / Design / Creative Products

64 Products To Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Baskets

By Samantha Pires on December 9, 2020
Pink Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

If you’re looking for a unique gift that shows you care, a color-themed gift basket is a great solution. Pick your recipient’s favorite color or find a cute pun to match the set—“orange you glad it’s your birthday?” is one of our personal favorites. You can fill your basket or box with snacks and unique gifts your loved one may not have thought to buy for themselves. Plus, you will have a blast putting it all together!

Still note sure? There are plenty of colorful examples to help you tie your theme together. Yellow gift baskets are great to “brighten someone’s day” and blue gift basket are perfect for cheering up a friend who is “feeling blue.” Whichever color you pick, these customizable and personalized sets are sure to uplift a person you care about and put a smile on their face.

We carefully selected our favorite creative products to help get you started. Below you will find unique mugs, self-care items, unique jewelry, gourmet snacks, and more unique items to take your gift set to the next level.

Want to make someone’s day just a little brighter? Send them a custom color themed basket!

 

Red Color Themed Gift

Red Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

 

Thin Red Bracelet

Red Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

TrejoJewelry | $4.98

 

Pomegranate Cider Soy Candle

 

Red Aesthetic Waterproof Stickers

Red Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

CaliVibesBoutiqueCo | $1.50+ each

 

Dark Chocolate Pomegranate Candy

Red Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Brookside | $3.39

 

Da Bomb Cherry Bath Bomb

Red Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Da Bomb | $7.50

 

eos Super Soft Shea Lip Balm

Red Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

eos | $3.49

 

Red Enamel Mug

Red Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Swivler | $15.97

 

Moleskine Classic Notebook Scarlet Red

Red Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Moleskine | $15.00

 

Orange Color Themed Gift

Orange Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

 

Dinosaur Stuffed Animal

Orange Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

DNC | $10.99

 

Burt's Bees Orange Blossom & Pistachio Hand Cream

Orange Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Burt's Bees | $5.39

 

Terry's Chocolate Orange

Orange Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Terry’s | $8.24

 

Orange Dreamsicle Cotton Candy

 

Recycled Rust Orange Terracotta Notebook

Orange Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

PAPERAGE | $9.95

 

Orange Vanilla Natural Bath Bomb

 

Bag of Gold Fish Earrings

 

Orange Brontosaurus Dinosaur Mug

Orange Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

MyGift | $16.99

 

Yellow Color Themed Gift

Yellow Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

 

Activated Charcoal Lemongrass & Lavender Soap

 

Yellow Positivity Sticker Set

 

Caramel Popcorn Clusters

Yellow Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Ut | $7.99

 

Sunflower Best Friend Bracelet

Yellow Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

DESIMTION | $10.99

 

Cup of Sunshine Mug

Yellow Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Enesco | $12.95

 

Caribbean Crush Bath Bomb

Yellow Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Two Sisters | $7.99

 

Burt's Bees Body Oil

 

Strength + Energy – Pineapple Coconut Candle

 

Green Color Themed Gift

Green Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

 

Faux Rabbit Fur Ball Pom Pom Keychain

Green Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Cityelf | $7.99

 

Avocado Soap

 

Green Jade Ring

 

Air Plant in Sputnik Sea Urchin Shell

Green Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

RootBotanical | $12.95

 

Vintage Dark Green Leather Journal

Green Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

EvZ | $7.99

 

Plush Dinosaur Cat

Green Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

GUND | $11.99

 

Glow Bath Bomb

Green Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Da Bomb | $7.50

 

Elephant Tea Mug

 

Blue Color Themed Gift

Blue Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

 

Reversible Octopus Plush

Blue Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

TeeTurtle | $15.00

 

Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Perfume

Blue Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Marc Jacobs | $11.09

 

Leather Spiral Bound Travel Journal

Blue Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

MALEDEN | $9.99

 

Ceramic Tea Infuser Cup

Blue Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Tea Te Ching | $27.94

 

Confidence + Freedom – Oak Moss Amber Candle

 

Bling Bath Bomb

Blue Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Da Bomb | $7.50

 

Blue Aesthetic Waterproof Stickers

Blue Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Hrayipt | $5.99

 

Capsule Letters Message in a Bottle

Blue Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

INFMETRY | $9.99

 

Purple Color Themed Gift

Purple Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

 

Organic Handmade Lavender Rose and Jasmine Soap

Purple Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

TrendsGreen | $11.99

 

Lavender Marshmallow Lollipops

 

Purple Dinosaur Enamel Pin

Purple Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

OldEnglishCo | $9.52

 

Mini Purple Llama

Purple Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Aurora | $6.99

 

Lavender Bath Bomb with Necklace

 

Dotted Grid Purple Faux Leather Notebook

Purple Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Poluma | $9.59

 

Ocean Style Transparent Plastic Resin Band

Purple Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Jude Jewelers | $3.60 – 6.99

 

Double Wall Insulated Glass Mug

Purple Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Binoster | $14.99

 

Pink Color Themed Gift

Pink Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

 

Rose Calisson Shea Butter Hand Cream

 

France Rose Tea

Pink Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Plant Gift | $15.12

 

Rosé All Day Gummy Bears

Pink Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Sugarfina | $8.95

 

Rimmel Stay Glossy Lipgloss

Pink Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Rimmel | $3.97

 

Himalayan Salt Body Scrub

Pink Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

MAJESTIC PURE | $14.98

 

Pink Narwhal Mug

Pink Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Seven20 | $14.99

 

Frosted Donut Cotton Candy

 

Boho Aesthetic Quote Stickers

Pink Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

AllyBlaireCo | $2.00+

 

Black Color Themed Gift

Black Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

 

Vacuum Insulated Matte Black Mug

Black Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Fellow | $30.00

 

Black Wolf Plush

 

eos Shimmer Lip Balm Sphere

Black Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

eos | $10.09

 

Dead Sea Mud Mask

 

Black Bath Bomb with Silver Glitter

 

Stainless Steel Love Knot Ring

Black Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

Jude Jewelers | $5.49-12.99

 

Hand-Carved Black Wooden Cat

Black Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

redchocol8 | $17.61

 

Celestial Moth Enamel Ring

Black Gift Basket - 64 Products to Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Basket

anitaivancenko | $11.99+

