64 Products To Help You Create the Perfect Color-Themed Gift Baskets

If you’re looking for a unique gift that shows you care, a color-themed gift basket is a great solution. Pick your recipient’s favorite color or find a cute pun to match the set—“orange you glad it’s your birthday?” is one of our personal favorites. You can fill your basket or box with snacks and unique gifts your loved one may not have thought to buy for themselves. Plus, you will have a blast putting it all together!
Still note sure? There are plenty of colorful examples to help you tie your theme together. Yellow gift baskets are great to “brighten someone’s day” and blue gift basket are perfect for cheering up a friend who is “feeling blue.” Whichever color you pick, these customizable and personalized sets are sure to uplift a person you care about and put a smile on their face.
We carefully selected our favorite creative products to help get you started. Below you will find unique mugs, self-care items, unique jewelry, gourmet snacks, and more unique items to take your gift set to the next level.
Want to make someone’s day just a little brighter? Send them a custom color themed basket!
Red Color Themed Gift
Thin Red Bracelet
Pomegranate Cider Soy Candle
Red Aesthetic Waterproof Stickers
Dark Chocolate Pomegranate Candy
Da Bomb Cherry Bath Bomb
eos Super Soft Shea Lip Balm
Red Enamel Mug
Moleskine Classic Notebook Scarlet Red
Orange Color Themed Gift
Dinosaur Stuffed Animal
Burt's Bees Orange Blossom & Pistachio Hand Cream
Terry's Chocolate Orange
Orange Dreamsicle Cotton Candy
Recycled Rust Orange Terracotta Notebook
Orange Vanilla Natural Bath Bomb
Bag of Gold Fish Earrings
Orange Brontosaurus Dinosaur Mug
Yellow Color Themed Gift
Activated Charcoal Lemongrass & Lavender Soap
Yellow Positivity Sticker Set
Caramel Popcorn Clusters
Sunflower Best Friend Bracelet
Cup of Sunshine Mug
Caribbean Crush Bath Bomb
Burt's Bees Body Oil
Strength + Energy – Pineapple Coconut Candle
Green Color Themed Gift
Faux Rabbit Fur Ball Pom Pom Keychain
Avocado Soap
Green Jade Ring
Air Plant in Sputnik Sea Urchin Shell
Vintage Dark Green Leather Journal
Plush Dinosaur Cat
Glow Bath Bomb
Elephant Tea Mug
Blue Color Themed Gift
Reversible Octopus Plush
Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream Perfume
Leather Spiral Bound Travel Journal
Ceramic Tea Infuser Cup
Confidence + Freedom – Oak Moss Amber Candle
Bling Bath Bomb
Blue Aesthetic Waterproof Stickers
Capsule Letters Message in a Bottle
Purple Color Themed Gift
Organic Handmade Lavender Rose and Jasmine Soap
Lavender Marshmallow Lollipops
Purple Dinosaur Enamel Pin
Mini Purple Llama
Lavender Bath Bomb with Necklace
Dotted Grid Purple Faux Leather Notebook
Ocean Style Transparent Plastic Resin Band
Double Wall Insulated Glass Mug
Pink Color Themed Gift
Rose Calisson Shea Butter Hand Cream
France Rose Tea
Rosé All Day Gummy Bears
Rimmel Stay Glossy Lipgloss
Himalayan Salt Body Scrub
Pink Narwhal Mug
Frosted Donut Cotton Candy
Boho Aesthetic Quote Stickers
Black Color Themed Gift
Vacuum Insulated Matte Black Mug
Black Wolf Plush
eos Shimmer Lip Balm Sphere
Dead Sea Mud Mask
Black Bath Bomb with Silver Glitter
Stainless Steel Love Knot Ring
Hand-Carved Black Wooden Cat
Celestial Moth Enamel Ring
