Are You Drawing for Inktober? Here’s How to Keep the Inky Goodness Going

With practically two-thirds of October complete, we’re also approaching the end of Inktober. The worldwide art challenge inspires daily art-making with creative prompts that will have you picking up your pen and sketching something new. But what happens when Inktober concludes? Your hand is warmed up, and your sketchbook pages are filled with monochromatic black ink drawings. It’s time to take the next step in your illustrative journey: try colored inks.

Illustrator Anna Sokolova has made a name for herself working in colored inks. Her clients include Netflix and Wired, where she pairs colorful, almost idyllic imagery with darker undertones. Now, she’s showing how she brings ink and expression together in her online course, Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion on My Modern Met Academy.

Sokolova’s class is a great way to build on the progress you’ve made during Inktober. In the 78-minute course, she guides you through finding inspiration, creating sketchbook thumbnails to develop ideas, choosing a color palette, starting the illustration, and finishing an animal portrait.

The skills covered in Animal Portraits in Colored Inks are applicable to the illustrations you’ll create beyond the class project. Thumbnails, for instance, let you try a bunch of ideas without committing to them. Once you’ve settled on a design, you can refine your sketch and make a plan before you ink. (Especially since ink is unforgiving!) Color charts and palettes will have you test how ink blends and looks when layered. And speaking of layering, this approach allows you to gradually build color and add depth to your piece.

Finish Inktober, then turn your favorite prompt into a full portrait with Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion. Enroll in the class on My Modern Met Academy and watch it anytime—and as often—as you like.

Have you had fun sketching during Inktober? Keep the inky goodness flowing by enrolling in Animal Portraits in Colored Inks: Tell a Visual Story That Conveys Emotion.

Illustrator Anna Sokolova shares her process for bringing ink and expression together.

In the 78-minute course, she guides you through creating sketchbook thumbnails to developing ideas and choosing a color palette.

She then shares how she starts and finishes an animal portrait by layering inks.

The skills covered in Animal Portraits in Colored Inks are applicable to the illustrations you’ll create beyond the class project.

Get a peek into the class:

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