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Why Learning To Draw the Skull Is the Key To Perfecting Your Portraiture

By Sara Barnes on October 6, 2026

Knowing Skeletal Structure to Draw a Portrait

You’ve done it—you’ve successfully drawn the eyes, nose, and mouth. But something still isn’t right with your portrait. It doesn’t look like your subject. In this case, the problem isn’t with your facial features. It’s what’s underneath the skin. When trying to perfect portraiture, we often focus on drawing the defining features, but it’s vital to understand skeletal structure and how it affects the rest of the face.

Bone structure determines where the facial features sit. Everyone’s structure is different—some people have higher cheekbones or a wider jaw. These distinctions are small, but the bone differences are why no two faces are exactly the same.

When drawing a portrait, begin by considering the skull. This starting point leads you to facial muscles and landmarks; by landmarks, we mean things like how the eyes line up with the edge of the nose. Landmarks define the facial guidelines you set (and take the guesswork out of drawing), which then leads into what we see on the skin—the contours of the face and finally, a finished portrait.

Portraiture is one of the most challenging subjects to draw, but guidance helps as you learn. Illustrator Melissa de Nobrega teaches anatomy in her online class Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like. In the nearly two-hour course, she covers skull structure, facial muscles, landmarks, and even an anatomy cheat sheet.

“The anatomy part was very instructive,” one student said in a review of the class. “I liked how simple it remained, giving a good understanding of the human’s face features. Another excellent part was being able to follow along with the teacher. I was trying on my own at first, and then comparing with what the teacher was doing. It helped me pinpoint what I was doing wrong.”

Ready to learn portraiture from the inside out? Enroll in Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like today, only on My Modern Met Academy.

When trying to perfect portraiture, we often focus on drawing the defining features, but it’s vital to understand skeletal structure and how it affects the rest of the face.

Knowing Skeletal Structure to Draw a Portrait

Illustrator Melissa de Nobrega teaches anatomy in her online class Portrait Drawing for Beginners: Learn How to Draw Anyone You’d Like. By understanding the skull, you’ll better understand facial muscles…

 

 

Knowing Skeletal Structure to Draw a Portrait

…and facial landmarks.

Knowing Skeletal Structure to Draw a Portrait

Landmarks define the facial guidelines you set (and take the guesswork out of drawing), which then leads into what we see on the skin.

Knowing Skeletal Structure to Draw a Portrait

Knowing Skeletal Structure to Draw a Portrait

Knowing Skeletal Structure to Draw a Portrait

This is the contours of the face, and finally, a finished portrait.

Knowing Skeletal Structure to Draw a Portrait

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
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