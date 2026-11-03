Make It, Gift It: Learn to Crochet Online for a Happy Handmade Holiday

It’s not too late to have a handmade holiday. With the gift-giving season more than a month away, you can learn a craft and use your newfound knowledge to create special, one-of-a-kind presents for your favorite people. Handmade items beat store-bought any day because of the time and thought that go into them. And with it being early November, you still have weeks to make something. Need a suggestion? Crochet is a great option.

Crochet is an ideal craft to learn for making a gift. It has a low barrier to entry; you only need yarn and a crochet hook to get started. And once you get the hang of the interlocking loop techniques, you can create something relatively quickly (depending on the size). The results are cozy, useful, and personal, with it easy to customize colors, texture, and size.

The possibilities of crochet are vast. You can go wearable to make a scarf, hat, or mittens. Or, you could craft a carry-all like a bag or pouch. You could even go big with a blanket. But if you’re looking for something that’s at the intersection of useful and wow-worthy, try making a bag. It looks more complicated than it is, but it’s totally beginner-friendly.

Learn how to crochet a bag by enrolling in Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag, taught by Khara Plicanic. She takes you from start to finish through her project. It’s ideal for crochet newbies, as she teaches you how to read a pattern and the basics of starting your first rows. You’ll walk away with a finished, festive fringe bag that is ready to gift.

Start your handmade gift journey when you enroll in Crochet Crash Course, available only on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform.

It’s not too late to have a handmade holiday. With it being early November, you still have weeks to make something. Need a suggestion? Crochet is a great option.

Crochet is an ideal craft to learn for making a gift. It has a low barrier to entry; you only need yarn and a crochet hook to get started.

The possibilities of crochet are vast. But if you’re looking for something that’s at the intersection of useful and wow-worthy, try making a bag. It looks more complicated than it is, but it’s totally beginner-friendly.

Learn how to crochet a bag by enrolling in Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag, taught by Khara Plicanic. She takes you from start to finish through her project.

It’s ideal for crochet newbies. She teaches you how to read a pattern and the basics of starting your first rows.

You’ll walk away with a finished, festive fringe bag that is ready to gift. Get a peek into the class:

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Related Articles :

Woman Crochets Over 100 Baby Blankets for the Hospital That Saved Her Eyesight

Crochet Artist Turns Early 2000s Technology Into Oversized Textile Art

National Park Service Releases Free Crochet Patterns for Adorable Fish Plushies