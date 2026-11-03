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Make It, Gift It: Learn to Crochet Online for a Happy Handmade Holiday

By Sara Barnes on November 3, 2026
Person Crocheting

Photo: Lmani

It’s not too late to have a handmade holiday. With the gift-giving season more than a month away, you can learn a craft and use your newfound knowledge to create special, one-of-a-kind presents for your favorite people. Handmade items beat store-bought any day because of the time and thought that go into them. And with it being early November, you still have weeks to make something. Need a suggestion? Crochet is a great option.

Crochet is an ideal craft to learn for making a gift. It has a low barrier to entry; you only need yarn and a crochet hook to get started. And once you get the hang of the interlocking loop techniques, you can create something relatively quickly (depending on the size). The results are cozy, useful, and personal, with it easy to customize colors, texture, and size.

The possibilities of crochet are vast. You can go wearable to make a scarf, hat, or mittens. Or, you could craft a carry-all like a bag or pouch. You could even go big with a blanket. But if you’re looking for something that’s at the intersection of useful and wow-worthy, try making a bag. It looks more complicated than it is, but it’s totally beginner-friendly.

Learn how to crochet a bag by enrolling in Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag, taught by Khara Plicanic. She takes you from start to finish through her project. It’s ideal for crochet newbies, as she teaches you how to read a pattern and the basics of starting your first rows. You’ll walk away with a finished, festive fringe bag that is ready to gift.

Start your handmade gift journey when you enroll in Crochet Crash Course, available only on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform.

It’s not too late to have a handmade holiday. With it being early November, you still have weeks to make something. Need a suggestion? Crochet is a great option.

Person Crocheting

Photo: lcrms7/Depositphotos

Crochet is an ideal craft to learn for making a gift. It has a low barrier to entry; you only need yarn and a crochet hook to get started.

Person Crocheting

Photo: Duygu

The possibilities of crochet are vast. But if you’re looking for something that’s at the intersection of useful and wow-worthy, try making a bag. It looks more complicated than it is, but it’s totally beginner-friendly.

Crochet Class by Khara Plicanic

Learn how to crochet a bag by enrolling in Crochet Crash Course: Fiesta Fringe Bag, taught by Khara Plicanic. She takes you from start to finish through her project.

Crochet Class by Khara Plicanic

It’s ideal for crochet newbies. She teaches you how to read a pattern and the basics of starting your first rows.

Learn to Crochet Online

You’ll walk away with a finished, festive fringe bag that is ready to gift. Get a peek into the class:

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram

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National Park Service Releases Free Crochet Patterns for Adorable Fish Plushies

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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