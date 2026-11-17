Mid-November is prime time for holiday card crafting. A handmade greeting stands out in a stack of mail, and a DIY version of this yearly tradition doesn’t have to take as much time as you might think. With a simple two-skill approach, you can create a stencil-based design that’s easy to replicate and enhance it with beautiful handlettering.

Making a batch of handmade cards doesn’t have to be complicated. First, create a design. A stencil is ideal for this task to keep the design consistent. You can create your own by cutting a motif from thick paper or thin cardboard. Paint over it to replicate the design across all the cards. Your handmade stencil allows you to easily incorporate a variety of holiday motifs, such as stars, snowflakes, or evergreen trees.

If you’re unsure of how to create an effective stencil, you’re in luck. My Modern Met Academy has an online course titled Introduction to Stencil Art, taught by renowned artist Alice Pasquini, who specializes in the technique. The go-at-your-own-pace class will show you how to cut your own stencils and the best practices for doing so.

Once you’ve stenciled the design, it’s time to write. The recipient will see the envelope first, so don’t brush off this task. Pretty addressing turns the entire card—envelope and all—into a keepsake. Beautiful hand lettering works well for addressed names. Inside the card, it’s ideal for greetings like “Happy Holidays!”

Hone your handwriting with Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase with Danison Fronda. In his beginner-friendly online class, also on My Modern Met Academy, the lettering artist covers the basics and helps you take what you learn to develop your own style.

Get your cards in the mail by early December, and you’re sure to receive compliments about your gorgeous holiday greetings all month long. In that case, don’t delay. Enroll in Introduction to Stencil Art and Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase today.

Handmake your holiday cards with a simple two-skill approach: stencil a design, then enhance it with beautiful hand lettering.

Unsure of how to stencil? Enroll in Introduction to Stencil Art on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform, where you’ll learn from renowned artist Alice Pasquini.

Hand lettering is ideal for greetings like “Happy Holidays!” inside the card and for addressing the envelope. Hone your handwriting with Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase with Danison Fronda.

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