Your Handwriting Is Already Art, and This Online Class Will Teach You How

It’s easy to dismiss your capacity to write neatly, and that seems especially true when it comes to hand lettering. You might think, “I don’t have the handwriting to do that!” whenever you see a nicely lettered invitation or typography-forward print. But you do. Hand lettering isn’t a foreign art form that only a select few can do. It’s drawing, built on the alphabet you already know and love, and done slowly and deliberately.

Artist Danison Fronda is not a lifelong calligrapher, but someone who started his lettering journey in 2018. He began as many people do: wanting to hand-letter the invitations and signage for his DIY wedding. Fronda worked hard to improve his lettering and cultivate his own style, which he shares in his online course, Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase, now available on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform.

Known for his bubbly, uplifting personality, Fronda is the ideal instructor to teach you a new skill. He embraces imperfections, encourages individuality, and advocates for continuous learning. Write Out Your Future isn’t about teaching one “correct” alphabet to copy. He wants you to define your own style and strive for progress over perfectionism. During Write Out Your Future, you’ll learn skills that work toward a finished piece perfect for framing and giving to others.

It’s easy to join Fronda in this class. The barrier to entry is low, with just a few necessary supplies. And if you’re already doodling or bullet journaling, you’re already primed to learn lettering! Visit My Modern Met Academy to enroll in Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase today.

It’s easy to dismiss your capacity to write neatly, and that seems especially true when it comes to hand lettering. You might think, “I don’t have the handwriting to do that!” whenever you see a nicely lettered invitation or typography-forward print. But you do.

Hand lettering isn’t a foreign art form that only a select few can do. It’s drawing, built on the alphabet you already know and love, and done slowly and deliberately.

Artist Danison Fronda is not a lifelong calligrapher, but someone who started his lettering journey in 2018.

Fronda worked hard to improve his lettering and cultivate his own style, which he shares in his online course, Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase. Take a peek into the class:

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