One Subject, Five Ways: How To Make Plant Art Look Completely Different

Art affords us the freedom to depict the same subject in seemingly countless ways. By tweaking the medium, the same subject can look totally different. Take plants, for example. Whether you’re drawing with pen, painting with acrylics, or using real blooms, your plant art will never look the same. The courses offered on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform, will help you depict plants in the way you want, from realistic tulips to stippled Pilea peperomioides.

Scroll down to see the five courses that teach plant art in five unique ways. And remember: don’t limit yourself to just one. Enroll in multiple classes and take what you learn in each to enrich your overall artistic practice.

Learn how to depict one subject—plants—in five ways when you enroll in online classes on My Modern Met Academy.

Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers with Victoria Beyer

If you want a realistic way to depict blooms, enroll in Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers with Victoria Beyer. The course covers foundational techniques for painting realistic flowers using accessible watercolor paint. Along the way, you’ll learn to observe botanical details, mix accurate colors, and layer hues to achieve realism.

Enroll in Botanical Watercolors: Learn to Paint Realistic Flowers.

Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art with Anna Zakirova

Make artwork with the real thing—actual flowers—by learning how to press and preserve beautiful botanicals for use in one-of-a-kind collage art. Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art with Anna Zakirova shows you how to press roses, daisies, and more. Once pressed, she guides you into making 2D compositions.

Enroll in Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art.

Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings with Nitika Ale

Get expressive and abstract with Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings. Taught by artist Nitika Ale, she shares a variety of techniques you can use to create bouquets of flowers on canvas. Start by curating inspiration images, then practice different techniques. Once you’re comfortable, mix and match your favorites on canvas to create dreamy floral imagery.

Enroll in Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings.

Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics with Megan Elizabeth

Artist Megan Elizabeth looks up to find beauty in the light shining through the trees’ leaves. Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics is a paint-along session that teaches you how to convey and evoke the feeling of being outside in nature and its sunlit beauty. This course covers color mixing, wet-on-wet painting, and creating the dappled effect.

Enroll in Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics.

Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching with Margherita Cole

Learn to draw anything by breaking it down into simple shapes. Illustrator Margherita Cole makes even the most complex sketching feel approachable with her tried-and-true method. In Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching, she’ll introduce the basic shapes you’ll use in drawing and how linework can change the look and feel of a composition. Then, you’ll put it together to recreate, among other things, a potted houseplant.

Enroll in Drawing 101: Learn the Building Blocks of Sketching.

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