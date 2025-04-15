Become a Pro at This Underrated Art Medium With These Online Art Classes

Colored pencils might not always get the spotlight, but they’re a powerhouse medium—versatile, precise, and surprisingly bold. They’re buildable, accessible, and even play well with other materials like paint and charcoal. With endless possibilities of color, some may even argue that the humble colored pencil is an essential medium to master for creating art of any kind.

My Modern Met Academy has two great online courses that can help you do just that. Colored Pencil for Beginners teaches you the building blocks of working with this underrated medium. Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil teaches you to further hone these skills. With this course combination, you’ll be confidently creating realistic renderings in no time.

Colored Pencil for Beginners is the Academy’s newly launched course. It is taught by Matheus Macedo, an award-winning realistic pencil artist from Brazil. Macedo’s talent for realistic portraiture in graphite and colored pencil makes him the ideal teacher for this class. During the course, Macedo helps build confidence in handling colored pencils, and teaches valuable skills in blending colors, understanding shading for three-dimensional objects, and creating believable dimension with highlights. These lessons are foundational for artists of all skill levels, and are invaluable to develop a well-rounded artistic practice.

Put your newly learned skills to the test by taking Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil, taught by Demi Lang. Lang is an award-winning artist who specializes in realistic architectural illustration. Her expertise with colored pencil works in combination with a variety of other mediums such as ink, watercolor, and pastels to create vivid and enchanting drawings of architecture. In this course, Lang takes you through her creative process, from materials and reference sourcing to the final touches that take a work from great to stunning.

Whether you’re just picking up a pencil or looking to elevate your current skills, these Academy courses prove that colored pencils deserve a permanent place in every artist’s toolkit. With expert instruction, flexible online access, and a medium that offers both control and creativity, now is the perfect time to discover why colored pencils are anything but basic. Take the first step with My Modern Met Academy, and start creating like a pro with this underrated yet powerful art form.

