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Design Duo Reveals “Secret Projects” in Show of Collaboration With Artisans Across the Globe

By Sara Barnes on August 31, 2026
Company World Affair at piknic in Seoul

Photo: piknic

For two decades, the Helsinki-based design studio COMPANY has carried on “Secret Projects.” It’s less of a mystery, however, and more an intriguing way to refer to its collaborations with local artisans across the globe. COMPANY was founded by Korean-born Aamu Song and Finnish designer Johan Olin, and over the past 20 years, the two have worked with craftspeople in Mexico, Japan, Peru, Finland, Korea, Pakistan, the U.S., India, and Russia. Now, the duo’s output is being shared in an exhibition titled COMPANY World Affair, now on view at piknic in Seoul.

COMPANY World Affair highlights the process that the studio takes when embarking on its “Secret Projects.” Travel is vital, as Song and Olin directly engage with the materials they use, the means of production, and the local ways of life that make these projects possible. Providing context is important, and in today’s age of AI, automation, and pathological need for efficiency, COMPANY reveals the cultural, social, and ultimately human decisions that are inherent in making something with our hands.

Collaborations with artisans often begin as hand-drawn sketches that are created on site. Song and Olin do this as a show of good faith, meeting with local makers to ensure a commitment to telling their stories. The narratives surrounding each design become as important as the objects themselves and unfold alongside the works. The results are layered and immersive, taking the viewer on a journey. Dance Shoes, for example, was inspired by Finnish felt footwear and childhood memories of standing atop a parent’s feet while dancing.

“Aamu has a sensitivity that seems to draw from a kind of spiritual inspiration, while Johan brings a rational and perceptive understanding of objects,” artist Yoshitomo Nara marvels. “Their collaboration goes beyond art and design, evoking something we may have forgotten.”

Items in COMPANY World Affair are as varied as the collaborations themselves. This includes a large-scale installation of about 270 Matryoshka dolls (nesting dolls) displayed on a long, curved table, a mural highlighting market scenes from around the world, and audio narratives of each of the “Secret Projects” which visitors listen to in telephone booths modeled after their respective countries.

There’s still time to see COMPANY World Affair. The exhibition is currently on view through September 6, 2026, at piknic.

For two decades, the Helsinki-based design studio COMPANY has carried on “Secret Projects,” which are collaborations with artisans across the globe.

Company World Affair at piknic in Seoul

Photo: piknic

Company World Affair at piknic in Seoul

Photo: piknic

COMPANY was founded by Korean-born Aamu Song and Finnish designer Johan Olin, and over the past 20 years, the two have worked with craftspeople in Mexico, Japan, Peru, Finland, Korea, Pakistan, the U.S., India, and Russia.

Company World Affair at piknic in Seoul

Photo: piknic

Company World Affair at piknic in Seoul

Photo: piknic

Now, the duo’s output is being shared in an exhibition titled COMPANY World Affair, now on view at piknic in Seoul.

Company World Affair at piknic in Seoul

Photo: piknic

Company World Affair at piknic in Seoul

Photo: piknic

COMPANY World Affair highlights the process that the studio takes when embarking on its “Secret Projects.”

Company World Affair at piknic in Seoul

Photo: piknic

Company World Affair at piknic in Seoul

Photo: piknic

Collaborations with artisans often begin as hand-drawn sketches that are created on site.

Company World Affair at piknic in Seoul

Photo: piknic

Company World Affair at piknic in Seoul

Photo: piknic

Song and Olin do this as a show of good faith, meeting with local makers to ensure a commitment to telling their stories.

Company World Affair at piknic in Seoul

Photo: piknic

Company World Affair at piknic in Seoul

Photo: piknic

The narratives surrounding each design become as important as the objects themselves and unfold alongside the works.

Company World Affair at piknic in Seoul

Photo: piknic

Company World Affair at piknic in Seoul

Photo: piknic

Exhibition Information:
COMPANY
COMPANY World Affair
April 3, 2026–September 6, 2026
piknic
30, Toegyero 6-ga-gil, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

COMPANY: Website | Instagram
piknic: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by piknic. 

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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