Home / Art

Cristina Mittermeier Layers Portraits With Torn Documents To Explore How Bureaucracy Shapes Our Lives

By Emma Taggart on August 31, 2026

Photographer and mixed-media artist Cristina Mittermeier is known for her powerful images that document our relationship with the planet’s most vulnerable ecosystems. She’s spent three decades behind the lens, capturing wildlife, communities, and landscapes around the world, often using her art to inspire climate action and environment protection. Her current exhibition at Hilton Contemporary in Chicago, titled Marks of Memory, features a collection of mixed-media works that reflect on memory, place, and the fragile beauty of the natural world.

Mittermeier has reworked her own portraits to explore how our lives can be shaped by bureaucracy and official systems. Each piece incorporates tiny, torn fragments of documents, including passports and birth certificates, reflecting on how photographs and documents hold memories, emotions and traces of the people and places that may be at risk of being lost.

“Each piece begins with a black-and-white portrait, made over decades of traveling to remote villages and ecosystems on the brink of collapse,” Mittermeier explains. “Layer by layer, I bury the photograph under old letters, immigration papers, torn pages, my children’s grades, memories pressed over memories.”

Inspired by the Mexican tradition of using flowers to honor the spirits of loved ones, Mittermeier also overlays paper flowers in her collages. These elements aren’t only decorative—they’re symbols of care, recognition, and resistance, inviting viewers to see the real lives behind the portraits. Mittermeier explains, “In its simplest terms, Marks of Memory explores how lives are shaped by paper and by the documents that grant belonging, withhold it, or never arrive at all, and by the persistent ways people endure anyway.”

Marks of Memory is on view until September 15 at Hilton Contemporary. You can keep up to date with the artist’s incredible work by following Cristina Mittermeier on Instagram.

Photographer Cristina Mittermeier’s exhibition, Marks of Memory, features a collection of mixed-media works that reflect on memory, place, and the fragile beauty of the natural world.

Mittermeier has reworked her own portraits to explore how our lives can be shaped by bureaucracy and official systems.

Each piece incorporates tiny, torn fragments of documents, including passports and birth certificates.

Mittermeier also overlays paper flowers as symbols of care, recognition, and resistance.

Exhibition Information:
Cristina Mittermeier
Marks of Memory
July 22–September 15, 2026
Hilton Contemporary
Hilton Contemporary, 716 N Wells St, Chicago, IL 60654, United States

Cristina Mittermeier: Website | Instagram | Facebook
Hilton Contemporary: Website | Instagram

Related Articles:

Cristina Mittermeier on the Environmental Trials and Tribulations of Antarctica [Interview]

Explore 20 Years of Conservation Photography in Cristina Mittermeier’s New Book

Conservation Photographer Cristina Mittermeier on the State of Our Oceans and Using Art To Take Action [Podcast]

Mixed-Media or Single-Medium Art: How To Find the Style That Works for You

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Expressive Paintings Explore What It Feels Like to Leave Your Comfort Zone [Interview]
Seoul’s Newest Art Museum Opens With a Major Cubism Exhibition
Busan Biennale 2026 Preview: Explore How Sound Can Connect People, Place, and Memory
RIP Yayoi Kusama: Iconic Japanese Artist Known for Her Dots Dies at 97
Frieze Seoul 2026 Preview: New Perspectives and Emerging Voices in the Art World
Kiaf SEOUL 2026 Preview: Exploring Art, Technology, and Human Connection

More on My Modern Met

Elements Festival 2026 Turns the Forest Into a Fantastical Playground of Art and Music
17th-Century Dutch Painting Restoration Reveals a Missing Soldier Playing a Drinking Game
Artist Paints Dreamlike Figures That Blur the Line Between Memory and Imagination
Largest Exhibition of Afro-Cuban Art Ever Staged Is Now on View in Miami
Johnny Depp Reveals a More Personal Side in New Shanghai Art Exhibition
Seattle Celebrates Jimothy, Its Favorite Round Raccoon, With an Epic Art Contest

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.