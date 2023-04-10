Home / Inspiring / Good News

Construction Workers Make Kid’s Day by Filling Toy Truck With Dirt From an Excavator

By Regina Sienra on April 10, 2023

These construction workers filled a kid’s toy truck with dirt to make his day
by u/amish_novelty in aww

Depending on your job, you may have the chance to make a kid's day while at work. Or even better, you may have memories of an adult going the extra mile just to make you smile. For a group of construction workers, the opportunity popped up in the form of a toy truck. Excited to see some building work being done in the area, a small boy paid a visit with his tiny truck as if to join the action. What happened next is something that the little one will surely cherish forever.

The heartwarming moment was captured in a video that has since gone viral. Wanting to be a part of it all and hoping to see the big excavator at work, the kid placed his wheeled toy under the big metal claw. The machine operator, moved by it all, obliged and filled the toy truck with dirt. With careful precision, as if it were a crucial part of the construction work being done, he made the little boy's dreams come true. While it's hard to pinpoint the location or the time from the video alone, the giddiness of the kid as the claw slowly fills the mini dump truck is universally endearing. Even the other construction workers stop for a while to witness the cute scene. All the while, the kid's mom holds him firmly to keep everyone safe until the toy truck is full and the claw is still.

While anyone can appreciate the sweetness of a group of adults taking a few minutes to put a smile on a child's face, the video has had all kinds of positive responses. For some, it brought back memories of seeing construction work and big machines when they were little and being blown away. For others, it allowed them to marvel at the unexpected delicacy of the imposing machine (with a Reddit user pointing out that, the bigger the machine, the smoother the movements). If there's one thing we all can agree on, it's that the boy wasn't the only one who benefitted from this tiny action. As one Redditor wrote, “I used to work in the field. I can tell you it made everyone's day.”

A viral video shows a construction worker operate an excavator to fill a kid's toy truck with dirt.

Screenshots of video showing Construction Workers Filling a kid's Toy Truck With Dirt From an Excavator in a tree-lined street

Photo: Screenshot from Reddit

The giddiness of the kid as the claw slowly fills the mini dump truck is universally endearing. One commenter wrote, “I used to work in the field. I can tell you it made everyone's day.”

Screenshots of video showing Construction Workers Filling a kid's Toy Truck With Dirt From an Excavator in a tree-lined street

Photo: Screenshot from Reddit

h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Construction Worker Hides Waldo in New Spot Every Day for Kids at Hospital Next Door to Find

Adorable Toddler and Cat Stop Everything to Watch Window Washers Every Time

10-Year-Old Boy Gets Colorblind Glasses for His Birthday and Has the Most Wholesome Reaction

8-Year-Old Snuck His Self-Made Book Onto a Library Shelf and Now It Has a Waitlist Over 100 People Long

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Statue of Late Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman Donated to Film Museum in His Hometown
Missing Toddler Found With Dog Who Never Left His Side While He Was Lost in the Woods
106-Year-Old Indigenous Filipino Tattoo Artist Becomes Vogue’s Oldest Cover Model
Boy Gifts His Dad a Shirt He Sewed Himself and the Heartwarming Reaction Has Gone Viral
Iowa Player Caitlin Clark Registers the First 40-Point Triple-Double in NCAA Tournament History
Jeremy Renner Thanks 10-Year-Old Daughter for Healing Him

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

10-Year-Old Boy Gets Colorblind Glasses for His Birthday and Has the Most Wholesome Reaction
People Are Sharing Relationship “Green Flags” That Are Positive Ways to Form Healthy Bonds
Minnesota Governor Signs Law To Provide Free School Meals to All Its Students
9-Year-Old Boy Becomes the Second Youngest Person to Ever Graduate High School
Disney Parks’ Beloved Dole Whip Will Soon Be Available in Grocery Stores
Adorable Elementary Schooler Dresses as Her Teacher on Superhero Day at School

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.