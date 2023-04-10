Construction Workers Make Kid’s Day by Filling Toy Truck With Dirt From an Excavator

Depending on your job, you may have the chance to make a kid's day while at work. Or even better, you may have memories of an adult going the extra mile just to make you smile. For a group of construction workers, the opportunity popped up in the form of a toy truck. Excited to see some building work being done in the area, a small boy paid a visit with his tiny truck as if to join the action. What happened next is something that the little one will surely cherish forever.

The heartwarming moment was captured in a video that has since gone viral. Wanting to be a part of it all and hoping to see the big excavator at work, the kid placed his wheeled toy under the big metal claw. The machine operator, moved by it all, obliged and filled the toy truck with dirt. With careful precision, as if it were a crucial part of the construction work being done, he made the little boy's dreams come true. While it's hard to pinpoint the location or the time from the video alone, the giddiness of the kid as the claw slowly fills the mini dump truck is universally endearing. Even the other construction workers stop for a while to witness the cute scene. All the while, the kid's mom holds him firmly to keep everyone safe until the toy truck is full and the claw is still.

While anyone can appreciate the sweetness of a group of adults taking a few minutes to put a smile on a child's face, the video has had all kinds of positive responses. For some, it brought back memories of seeing construction work and big machines when they were little and being blown away. For others, it allowed them to marvel at the unexpected delicacy of the imposing machine (with a Reddit user pointing out that, the bigger the machine, the smoother the movements). If there's one thing we all can agree on, it's that the boy wasn't the only one who benefitted from this tiny action. As one Redditor wrote, “I used to work in the field. I can tell you it made everyone's day.”

h/t: [Reddit]

