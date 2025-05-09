Millie Bobby Brown Lives on a Farm in Rural Georgia That Doubles as a Shelter for Rescue Dogs

Actor Millie Bobby Brown is known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, as well as the titular character in the Netflix movie franchise Enola Holmes. But while she has made a name for herself by acting, there's a cause much closer to her heart. Since 2022, Brown has been living on a farm in Georgia, where she launched an animal rescue organization called Joey’s Friends.

The actor and her five-person team rescue dogs from local kill shelters and foster them until they can find them a forever home. “Our primary focus is on rescue animals, particularly dogs, and providing them with a safe haven during their transitional period,” reads Joey's Friends' website. “We understand that many of these creatures have endured unimaginable hardships, and we are dedicated to being the bridge between their painful pasts and the bright, loving futures they so rightfully deserve.”

The actor has taken on her duties with great responsibility, as she has been studying human services and veterinary studies at Purdue University. “I’m able to treat wounds, take their pulse, moderate blood pressure, things like that. I do all their medical records myself,” Brown told Vanity Fair. “Now I just have to do my externship, which is like sitting in on surgeries and things like that. Adoption campaigns [on social media] are wonderful temporarily, but you really have to get in there and do the work to make a difference.”

On top of running the dog shelter, Brown also looks over her farm and the 20 animals that call it home. Located at the “end of a winding back road in rural Georgia behind a thicket of pines,” the star and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, share it with her therapy dog, Winnie, as well as eight pups, four cats, one donkey, one pony, three goats, one sheep, and one rabbit. The actor has even confessed taking her baby animals to set while she's filming, as some needed to be bottle fed.

Her choice to move to a farm was kickstarted by her desire to make room for more animals in her home; something her parents weren't fond of. “I was living with them, then when I turned 18 I was like, ‘I want another dog.' And they were like, ‘No, you can't fit any more dogs in your room,' And I was like, ‘Well I want a rabbit, and I want farm animals.' So I moved out and I moved next door,” Brown told Drew Barrymore in 2024.

When asked about the optics of running a farm, Brown said that she's not doing it for the aesthetic. “You think this place is peaceful. But there’s so much chaos,” she said. “My animals are loud, and it’s messy and my dogs are crazy. And there is, you know, laughter and a lot of passion and excitement, and it is a very vibrant place. There is so much chaos, and that is where I thrive.”

If you're interested in adopting one of Brown's foster dogs or you'd like to learn more about her animal shelter, visit Joey's Friends' website.

