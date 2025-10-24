Home / Animals / Dogs

Kukur Tihar: An Annual Festival in Nepal Devoted To Worshiping and Pampering Dogs

By Regina Sienra on October 24, 2025

Dogs are heavenly creatures; no doubt about it. They are loyal, caring, lovable, and on top of that, they are our best friends. While they are beloved around the world, one could definitely argue that no one cherishes them like the people of Nepal. This Asian nation holds an annual festival to honor dogs, pampering them and commending their noble spirit.

The festival, known as Kukur Tihar or “day of the dogs,” takes place on the second day of the five days that make up Tihar festival, a celebration similar to India’s Diwali. There are four animals associated with Yama or Yamaraj, the God of death—crow, dog, cow, and ox—which are worshiped on each day of the festival, with the fifth and final day being reserved for humans. Dogs are considered to be messengers and guards of Yama, and by celebrating them, worshipers can ensure their own safe passage to the afterlife or their own protection from torture in hell.

On this day, dogs get bright marigold garlands and a tilaka—a ceremonial mark on their foreheads. They are also presented with a feast, which can range from premium dog food to meat, milk, and eggs. This applies to all dogs, whether its house pets, pups in service—such as police dogs—and even stray pooches. As such, mistreating or acting rudely towards a dog, particularly on this day, is regarded as a sin.

The sentiment behind this festival has been commended around the world, being adopted beyond the Nepalese diaspora. Since 2016, many cities around Mexico have also celebrated it as a way to honor dogs, tying into the Día de los Muertos celebrations, alluding to a bond between humans and their pets that goes beyond the grave. More recently, it has also taken root in the U.S., in places such as Virginia and Colorado.

This year, Kukur Tihar took place on October 20, but if you missed out on the festivities, don’t worry. You can prepare for next year’s celebration, which is set to take place on November 7, 2026. And if you can’t wait that long, remember that you can celebrate your favorite dog(s) any given day! After all, they’ll be there for you 24/7, every single day of the year.

Every year, Nepal holds a festival to honor dogs, pampering them and commending their noble spirit.

Dog wearing flower garland for Kukur Tihar festival in Nepal

Photo: dutourdumonde/Depositphotos

Known as Kukur Tihar or "day of the dogs," it takes place on the second day of the five days that make up the Tihar festival.

Dog covered in flower petals for Kukur Tihar festival in Nepal

Photo: dutourdumonde/Depositphotos

On this day, dogs get bright marigold garlands and a tilaka (a ceremonial mark on their foreheads).

Dog wearing flower garland for Kukur Tihar festival in Nepal

Photo: dutourdumonde/Depositphotos

They are also presented with a feast, which can range from premium dog food to meat, milk, and eggs.

Dog wearing flower garland for Kukur Tihar festival in Nepal

Photo: totomanzano/Depositphotos

