Artist Releases DIY Crochet Pattern for a Very Realistic Bearded Dragon

You might associate crochet with handmade textile hats and tea cozies, but the age-old technique can be used to create almost anything. Russian toy maker Kseniya (of Totaksushadolls) interlocks loops of colorful yarn to make all kinds of cute and unusual critters. And for those who are looking for an unconventional crochet pattern, Kseniya's amigurumi bearded dragon project might just be the one for you.

When purchasing Kseniya’s bearded dragon pattern on Etsy, you’ll instantly be able to download a 66-page PDF instruction booklet, 180 helpful pictures, and even video lessons. In the end, you’ll have a 12.6 inch (32 cm) textile reptile that you can hold in the palm of your hand. It features a head with realistic eyes and a ruffled textile “beard.” And the entire body, legs, feet, and tail are adorned with crochet patterns that look just like reptile scales. At first glance, it looks like a real lizard, so you might even be able to fool a few friends by introducing them to your new “pet.”

Check out what your crochet bearded dragon could look like below, plus more reptilian toys from Kseniya’s Etsy shop. The artist also sells patterns for a crochet iguana, a gecko, and a snake!

Don’t know how to crochet yet? Check out our how to crochet guide.

Looking for an unconventional crochet project? Why not try making this cute bearded dragon.

It’s designed by Kseniya (of Totaksushadolls), who sells the pattern on Etsy.

It looks so real!

Kseniya also sells patterns for other crochet reptiles.

Kseniya / Totaksushadolls: Etsy | Instagram

