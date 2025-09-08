Photographer Reveals the Timeless Charm of Cuba’s Forgotten Spaces

Cuba has drawn globetrotters to its vibrant streets, where colorful, crumbling buildings and classic cars stand as enduring echoes of the past. Istanbul-based, British photographer James Kerwin recently visited the Caribbean country to capture the enduring beauty of the now-abandoned colonial buildings, Art Deco theaters, and mid-century homes that embody the timeless spirit of the island. His series, Time Suspended, captures both the charm of Cuba and the weight of its history.

Kerwin’s fascination with abandoned buildings and historic places began in 2013, when he found himself drawn to spaces that most people overlooked. “Exploring abandoned factories and heritage buildings back in the UK showed me how much history is hidden in plain sight,” he told My Modern Met. “I enjoy seeking out architecture tucked away in our cities and towns—the kind of places you might walk past every day without noticing.”

Since then, Kerwin has been traveling around the world, capturing unique architectural landscapes from bygone eras. “These forgotten interiors and facades carry stories, textures, and layers of time that I want to capture before they disappear,” he says. “Roll on 12 years and these days I seek out everything from entranceways in Belgrade to ghost towns in Oman.”

Kerwin spent a total of 28 days in Cuba, traveling across the island to capture some of the most fascinating forgotten spaces in the area. “Cuba has a unique atmosphere,” Kerwin tells us. “Many of its buildings have been left untouched for decades, layered with color and history. I was curious to see how time had shaped Havana and smaller towns like Cienfuegos and Trinidad, where architecture and daily life overlap in striking ways.” The photographer adds, “The island felt like a natural extension of my work on overlooked heritage and urban ruins.”

Recalling some of his favorite moments from his trip, Kerwin tells us, “Photographing inside a once-grand palace in Cienfuegos was an unforgettable experience. I also spent time at an abandoned spa complex by the coast, where nature had begun reclaiming the terraces.”

Meanwhile, in Havana, the dedicated photographer spent weeks trying to access the colonial interior of an old Art Deco apartment block. Inside, spiral staircases, marble floors, and ornate windows give a fascinating glimpse into the building’s past. Kerwin recalls, “The streets at dawn and dusk—the mix of cars, facades, and fading paint—gave me some of my most memorable frames.”

The photographer plans to return to Cuba in February, when he will co-lead photography tours. Check out his Time Suspended series below and find more from his vibrant portfolio on JamesKerwin’s website.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by James Kerwin.

