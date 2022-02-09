Loved Up Squirrels Win the 2021 Close-up Photographer of the Year Challenge

The annual Close-up Photographer of the Year contest is always a feast for the eyes and shows us the world from a new perspective. After announcing the winners of their competition, the contest is giving us even more spectacular photography thanks to the CUPOTY Challenge. This themed challenge gives photographers a new chance to show off their work in close-up, macro, and micro photography. The theme of this year's challenge was “two of a kind,” and the results highlight all sorts of dynamic duos.

Winner Alex Pansier of the Netherlands took a lovable approach to the theme. His photo shows two European ground squirrels sharing a poppy. Nuzzled close together, the animals appear to share a loving camaraderie. Many of the winners and finalists chose to focus on wildlife and, in particular, insects. The images show them resting, fighting, mating, and playing. By getting up close, the photographers help us gain insight into these fascinating social dynamics.

Other images focus, instead, on plant life. Innovative and creative compositions abound, such as Angi Wallace's image of two cyclamen buds about the unfurl. These flowers appear to form a heart and Wallace's observational skills come into play as she was able to capture the moment just in time.

Tracy Calder, the co-founder of CUPOTY, was blown away by what the challenge brought out in the photographers. “These stunning pictures show the power of two, whether that’s two ground squirrels working together or two stag beetles battling for mates in a woodland arena. Yet again, entrants have shown that close-up photography can help us see the world anew and discover beauty in subjects that are often overlooked.”

