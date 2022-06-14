Home / Animals

Adorable Sheep Hops Across a Field for a Tasty Cookie

By Arnesia Young on June 14, 2022

Cute Valais Blacknose Sheep Hops Across Field for Cookie

They say the quickest way to a person’s heart is through their stomach, and it appears that timeless adage also proves to be true for sheep. In fact, one adorably fluffy sheep couldn’t resist excitedly bouncing across a grassy field when he saw that his human was offering him a delicious treat. The enticing confection in question? A delectable cookie.

The endearing incident was shared in a video on Twitter, where people couldn't get enough of the excited animal. At first sight of the tempting goody, the cute sheep took off in a run that quickly turned into a jaunty hop. And once it had finally vaulted within reach of its awaiting prize, the fluffy creature gobbled down a huge bite of the irresistible cookie. And who could blame the lovable fellow for having such a sweet tooth?

If you’re wondering exactly what kind of sheep it is as it stands out amongst its wooly neighbors, the bouncy ball of energy happens to be a Valais Blacknose sheep. The rare breed is known for the distinctive black patches in its fluffy wool coat, its unique stride, and its undeniable love of treats. They're widely considered to be the cutest sheep breed on the planet. And after watching this video, it’s not hard to see why.

This cute sheep saw that its human had a cookie and hopped excitedly across a field for the delicious treat.

The adorable creature is a Valais Blacknose sheep, and here are more bouncing examples of the lovable rare breed.

No wonder they're widely considered to be the cutest sheep breed on the planet.

h/t: [Laughing Squid]

