Hand Lettering Artist Illustrates Empowering Phrases And Will Show You How

Hand lettering artist Danison Fronda fosters joy through his expressive letterforms and watercolor paintings. His optimism shines through handwritten empowering phrases that are often paired with colorfully painted backdrops. With gentle reminders like “practice makes progress” and “drown out the doubt,” you’re sure to feel better once you see his work.

Fronda is a prolific creator who shares his knowledge about lettering and insights online, where his bubbly personality makes even something as intimidating as hand lettering not only achievable but also fun. Fronda has a course on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform, where you can experience his warmth and passion for teaching firsthand.

His course is titled Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase and it teaches you the basics of hand lettering. By the end of the course, you'll illustrate the quote, “I am still learning.” The phrase captures the spirit of the class. “Lettering can seem like an intimidating art form,” Fronda says, “but when we break it down and change our mindset, lettering is as simple as putting pen to paper.”

Enroll in Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase on My Modern Met Academy today, and scroll down to see more of Fronda’s cheerful pieces.

Get a peek into the class here:

