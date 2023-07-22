Home / Entertainment / Music

Dave Grohl Plays Metallica Cover With a Talented 10-Year-Old Fan

By Regina Sienra on July 22, 2023
Dave Grohl plays the guitar during a Foo Fighters show

Photo: Moffly/Depositphotos

Dave Grohl is no stranger to sharing the stage with young, impromptu collaborators. Not only has he invited talented teen guitarists to perform with him during live shows, but he has also given them a boost for their emerging careers. This time, the Foo Fighters frontman made a little fan's dream come true by performing a Metallica song with him—changing his life for good.

In 2018, 10-year-old Collier Cash attended a Foo Fighters concert in Kansas City. After the band finished their main set and returned for an encore, Collier found a chance to ask the musicians if he could play with them. Looking back at the experience four years later, Collier writes: “I was 10 years old. Who does that? Lets a 10-year-old on stage? Dave Grohl does.”

Since the band already played all of the Foo Fighters' songs he knew on guitar, Collier figured it was best to go with something else. So, when Grohl asked him what songs he knew, Collier replied, “I know a lot of Metallica songs.” Grohl is visibly amused at the remark, and says, “Do you wanna do a Metallica song?” After Collier agrees, the Foo Fighters frontman wonders out loud if he knows a lot of Metallica songs.

Grohl then hands Collier his guitar, and to everyone's surprise, the talented boy goes straight into the intro of “Enter Sandman” without missing a note. After recognizing the first notes from the song, the late drummer Taylor Hawkins joins immediately. Meanwhile, Grohl does his best to sing the lyrics in James Hetfield's deep tone. At the same time, Collier confidently walks across the stage, playing a guitar that is almost as large as he is. Then, when the song hits the chorus, the crowd joins in for a sing-along.

Collier recently celebrated the fourth anniversary of sharing the stage with the Foo Fighters. He posted the viral video to his Instagram account and explained how the moment changed his life. “All I want to do is play music. I left that night and haven't stopped playing,” he writes. “I have had a lot of cool opportunities to play since then. I have gained a ton of mentors in music who I respect a lot. I'm in HS Marching Band & Jazz Band Go Marching Cougars & Drumline.”

The best part? It wasn't just Collier's life that was touched by Grohl's kindness. “Most importantly, I was able to use this money to raise a ton of money for children's charities & my best friend Bo,” Collier writes. “I've had a TY note for Dave sitting here for a long time and would love to get it to him. The ripple effect from this one moment was huge.”

After all these years, Collier still holds that memory dear to his heart, and will remember it forever. He adds, “TY to Dave, Taylor, Pat, Rami, Chris, and Nate for allowing me to share your stage. I'll have this memory forever. Now go out into the world and try to be more like the Foo Fighters today.”

Dave Grohl is no stranger to impromptu performances with very young collaborators. During a show in Kansas City, he invited a 10-year-old boy to play with the Foo Fighters on stage.

Screenshots of video showing Dave Grohl playing with a 10-year-old fan at a Foo Fighters show

Photo: Screenshot from Reddit

Since the band had already played all the Foo Fighters songs he knew on guitar, 10-year-old Collier Cash figured it was best to go with something else. “I know a lot of Metallica songs,” he said.

Screenshot of video showing Dave Grohl playing with a 10-year-old fan at a Foo Fighters show

Photo: Screenshot from Instagram

The talented boy went straight into the intro of “Enter Sandman” without missing a note.

David grohl is a national treasure
by u/Personal-Wealth-6972 in Satisfyingasfuck

Now, 4 years later, Collier says, “All I want to do is play music. I left that night and haven't stopped playing.”

Foo Fighters: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Loudwire]

Related Articles:

Dave Grohl Writes and Performs Theme Song for 10-Year-Old Musician Nandi Bushell

David Grohl Spent 24 Hours Cooking for Homeless Shelter in LA During the Storm

Heartwarming Video Shows Jack Black and Terminally Ill Fan Singing ‘School of Rock’ Song Together

Depeche Mode Fan Throws a Roll of Film on Stage and the Band Mails Photos Back to Him

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Indigenous Singer Beautifully Covers The Beatles’ “Blackbird” in Mi’kmaq Language
Creative Band Plays Music Using Vintage Typewriters as Musical Instruments
Jack Black Performs “Peaches” From ‘Super Mario Bros’ Movie Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Elton John Attracts “Biggest Ever” Crowd to Glastonbury Music Festival For His Final UK Performance
Music Festival Crowd Helps Lewis Capaldi Through Tourette’s Syndrome Flare-Up
Kelly Clarkson Surprises Cafe Customers With Impromptu A Capella Performance

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Chilling Video Brings the Sounds of the Centuries-Old Celtic Carnyx Back to Life
The Beatles Used AI to Add John Lennon’s Voice to New Song
Watch Kids Erupt in an Impromptu Sing-Along as 7-Year-Old Performs in Talent Show
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Share an Empowering Mother-Daughter Moment on Stage During the Renaissance Tour
RIP Astrud Gilberto: Celebrating the Bossa Nova Singer of ’The Girl From Ipanema’
Georgian Trio Marvels With Energetic Renditions From a Global Songbook

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.