Dave Grohl Plays Metallica Cover With a Talented 10-Year-Old Fan

Dave Grohl is no stranger to sharing the stage with young, impromptu collaborators. Not only has he invited talented teen guitarists to perform with him during live shows, but he has also given them a boost for their emerging careers. This time, the Foo Fighters frontman made a little fan's dream come true by performing a Metallica song with him—changing his life for good.

In 2018, 10-year-old Collier Cash attended a Foo Fighters concert in Kansas City. After the band finished their main set and returned for an encore, Collier found a chance to ask the musicians if he could play with them. Looking back at the experience four years later, Collier writes: “I was 10 years old. Who does that? Lets a 10-year-old on stage? Dave Grohl does.”

Since the band already played all of the Foo Fighters' songs he knew on guitar, Collier figured it was best to go with something else. So, when Grohl asked him what songs he knew, Collier replied, “I know a lot of Metallica songs.” Grohl is visibly amused at the remark, and says, “Do you wanna do a Metallica song?” After Collier agrees, the Foo Fighters frontman wonders out loud if he knows a lot of Metallica songs.

Grohl then hands Collier his guitar, and to everyone's surprise, the talented boy goes straight into the intro of “Enter Sandman” without missing a note. After recognizing the first notes from the song, the late drummer Taylor Hawkins joins immediately. Meanwhile, Grohl does his best to sing the lyrics in James Hetfield's deep tone. At the same time, Collier confidently walks across the stage, playing a guitar that is almost as large as he is. Then, when the song hits the chorus, the crowd joins in for a sing-along.

Collier recently celebrated the fourth anniversary of sharing the stage with the Foo Fighters. He posted the viral video to his Instagram account and explained how the moment changed his life. “All I want to do is play music. I left that night and haven't stopped playing,” he writes. “I have had a lot of cool opportunities to play since then. I have gained a ton of mentors in music who I respect a lot. I'm in HS Marching Band & Jazz Band Go Marching Cougars & Drumline.”

The best part? It wasn't just Collier's life that was touched by Grohl's kindness. “Most importantly, I was able to use this money to raise a ton of money for children's charities & my best friend Bo,” Collier writes. “I've had a TY note for Dave sitting here for a long time and would love to get it to him. The ripple effect from this one moment was huge.”

After all these years, Collier still holds that memory dear to his heart, and will remember it forever. He adds, “TY to Dave, Taylor, Pat, Rami, Chris, and Nate for allowing me to share your stage. I'll have this memory forever. Now go out into the world and try to be more like the Foo Fighters today.”

Dave Grohl is no stranger to impromptu performances with very young collaborators. During a show in Kansas City, he invited a 10-year-old boy to play with the Foo Fighters on stage.

Since the band had already played all the Foo Fighters songs he knew on guitar, 10-year-old Collier Cash figured it was best to go with something else. “I know a lot of Metallica songs,” he said.

The talented boy went straight into the intro of “Enter Sandman” without missing a note.

Now, 4 years later, Collier says, “All I want to do is play music. I left that night and haven't stopped playing.”

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Collier Cash (@colliercashguitar)

Foo Fighters: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

h/t: [Loudwire]

Related Articles:

Dave Grohl Writes and Performs Theme Song for 10-Year-Old Musician Nandi Bushell

David Grohl Spent 24 Hours Cooking for Homeless Shelter in LA During the Storm

Heartwarming Video Shows Jack Black and Terminally Ill Fan Singing ‘School of Rock’ Song Together

Depeche Mode Fan Throws a Roll of Film on Stage and the Band Mails Photos Back to Him