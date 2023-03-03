Home / Inspiring / Good News

David Grohl Spent 24 Hours Cooking for Homeless Shelter in LA During the Storm

By Margherita Cole on March 3, 2023
David Grohl Cooks for Homeless People in LA

Foo Fighters musician Dave Grohl is a star on stage, but he's an offstage superstar, too. During the recent storm in Los Angeles, he brought his barbecue smoker to Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission (HVRM)—a non-profit organization working to combat poverty, hunger, and homelessness—and cooked for over 450 people experiencing homelessness. All in all, Grohl volunteered for over 24 hours and paid for all of the expenses himself.

“He arrived around 3 in the afternoon, and then he was in our kitchen,” Grace Ancheta, director of development at HVRM, says. “He was prepping the meat, he was cutting it up, and he was there until he put it in the smoker.” Grohl's knowledge of the perfect barbecue definitely shined, because he was insistent that the meat be seasoned properly before it finally went into the smoker around midnight.

He and other barbecuers took turns working the smoker throughout the night and into the next day when it was hailing down in LA. The meat was finally ready the following afternoon, on February 23, and dinner was served at 6 p.m. “He actually served to our guests, he came out and was very gracious and took pictures with the people that recognized him,” Ancheta added. “And by the way—it was amazing. It's the best barbecue we've had.”

Grohl's love for cooking, and especially cooking barbecue, comes from breaking his leg in 2019. He compared the feeling of performing for a crowd to preparing a meal for other people. Clearly, his talents are appreciated wherever he applies them.

Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl cooked for over 450 people experiencing homelessness during the winter storm in LA.

He spent 24 hours preparing barbecue at the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission in Los Angeles.

Grohl also paid for all of the expenses himself.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rowan Vansleve (@rvansleve)

Hope the Valley Rescue Mission: Website | Twitter | Instagram
Foo Fighters: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter YouTube
h/t: [Today]

All images via Hope the Valley Rescue Mission.

