My Modern Met was invited to Montreal to cover Igloofest. However, all opinions in this article are written from an honest, unbiased perspective.

World’s Coldest Music Festival Turns up the Heat With Hot Beats and Party Vibes

By Eugene Kim and Sara Barnes on January 23, 2026
Igloofest 2026 in Montreal

Photo: Sarah Maude

For being the world’s coldest music festival, Igloofest Montreal knows how to turn up the heat. Since 2007, the festival has summoned music lovers to Montreal’s Old Port to party under the frigid stars while dancing to hot beats spun by musical acts from around the world. And better yet, you can take part in 2026’s festivities until February 7.

So, what’s it like to be at Igloofest? Eugene Kim, co-founder and editor-in-chief of My Modern Met, was on the ground to experience the first weekend of the festival. “People dance shoulder to shoulder in the snow, united by world-class DJs and an unmistakable collective energy,” he shares. “I was genuinely amazed by how many people showed up ready to party, spirits high despite the freezing temperatures.”

Igloofest takes place over four weekends, with each week featuring a different set of musical acts. “This year’s Weekend One headliners were Sofi Tukker, The Blaze, Aluna, and Disco Lines,” Kim explains, “and they delivered unforgettable performances. Sofi Tukker in particular brought a truly world-class show, complete with towering pyrotechnic flames and backup dancers moving with electrifying rhythm and precision.”

The backdrop of Igloofest is Montreal’s stunning city skyline with riverfront views; its metropolitan energy undoubtedly infused the vibes of Weekend One. Nature and the attendees themselves helped, too. “While the music was the heartbeat of the festival, watching the snow fall gently over the crowd created moments that felt undeniably cinematic. Wrapped in colorful vintage ski gear, festivalgoers didn’t just endure the cold, they embraced it.”

“I highly recommend experiencing Igloofest, whether during the remaining weekends in Montreal or in the cities that follow,” Kim concludes. “Montreal itself is a city rich in culture, with a deep appreciation for art, music, food, and community. While French is the primary language, the city moves fluidly between French and English, reflecting its openness and global spirit. Montrealers don’t merely withstand winter; they celebrate it, and Igloofest is a festival worthy of that spirit.”

Take a look at Week One at Igloofest 2026, featuring videos from the performances shot by My Modern Met. After Montreal concludes on February 7, the festival will travel to Gatineau, Quebec, and finish in Edmonton.

Igloofest 2026 in Montreal

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Igloofest 2026 in Montreal

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Igloofest 2026 in Montreal

Photo: Emmanuelle Laurin

Igloofest 2026 in Montreal

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Igloofest 2026 in Montreal

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Igloofest 2026 in Montreal

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Igloofest 2026 in Montreal

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Igloofest 2026 in Montreal

Photo: Dominic Courchesne

Igloofest 2026 in Montreal

Photo: Dominic Courchesne

Igloofest 2026 in Montreal

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Igloofest 2026 in Montreal

Photo: Dominic Courchesne

Igloofest 2026 in Montreal

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Igloofest 2026 in Montreal

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Igloofest 2026 in Montreal

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Igloofest 2026 in Montreal

Photo: Eugene Kim / My Modern Met

Igloofest 2026 in Montreal

Photo: Dominic Courchesne

Igloofest 2026 in Montreal

Photo: Dominic Courchesne

Igloofest 2026 in Montreal

Photo: Dominic Courchesne

 

See Igloofest Montreal in action in the videos below.

 

Sofi Tukker

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by My Modern Met (@mymodernmet)

 

Aluna

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by My Modern Met (@mymodernmet)

 

The Blaze

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by My Modern Met (@mymodernmet)

Igloofest: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Igloofest.

Event Information:
Igloofest Montreal
January 15, 2026–February 7, 2026
Montreal, Quebec, Canada

