My Modern Met was in Montreal to visit Igloofest and had the opportunity to visit Bota Bota with their support. However, all opinions in this article are written from an honest, unbiased perspective.

Montreal’s Bota Bota Turns a Ferry Boat Into a Serene Floating Spa

By Emma Taggart on January 21, 2026

Bota Bota Spa in Montreal

In Montreal, Bota Bota is no ordinary spa—it invites guests to step aboard a converted ferry boat, where luxurious pools, saunas, and treatment rooms float on water. Now moored at the Old Port, Bota Bota is a utopia in the middle of the city.

The name Bota Bota comes from a Japanese word that mimics the sound of a dripping water drop, which is an apt choice for a spa surrounded by water. On board, pools, cold plunges, saunas, and quiet relaxation areas create a deeply meditative space to unwind.

Eugene Kim, My Modern Met’s editor-in-chief, had the opportunity to visit Bota Bota and try out its unique facilities. “What sets Bota Bota, spa-sur-l’eau apart from other spas I’ve experienced is the constant movement between extremes, stepping outside into freezing winter air and then sinking into the spa’s warm pools and indoor spaces,” he says. “Central to the experience is the water circuit, which unfolds in a deliberate rhythm of heat, cold, and rest. With multiple saunas, cold plunges, and thoughtfully designed relaxation areas spread across the floating decks, the experience invites you to fully reset.”

Bota Bota also offers a range of spa treatments, including facials, exfoliations, and massages. Kim says, “I opted for a Californian massage, which felt exceptionally thorough and complete, using long, fluid strokes that connected the entire body and left me deeply relaxed. I also dined at the on-site restaurant, La Traversée, where the food was genuinely good and thoughtfully prepared, a fitting conclusion to an experience centered on calm, presence, and renewal.”

Learn more about the spa Bota Bota’s website. And if you’re visiting Montreal in winter, explore our guide for even more things to do.

Bota Bota in Montreal invites guests to step aboard a converted ferry boat, where luxurious pools, saunas, and treatment rooms float on water.

Bota Bota Spa in Montreal

Moored at the Old Port, it’s a little a utopia in the middle of the city.

Bota Bota Spa in Montreal

On board, quiet relaxation areas create a deeply meditative space to unwind.

Bota Bota Spa in Montreal

Bota Bota Spa in Montreal

Bota Bota Spa in Montreal

Bota Bota Spa in Montreal

Among the relaxing spaces and activities are pools, cold plunges, and saunas.

Bota Bota Spa in Montreal

Bota Bota Spa in Montreal

Bota Bota Spa in Montreal

Bota Bota: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Bota Bota.

