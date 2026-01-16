My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to Denver

Denver, Colorado, has an elevation that’s exactly one mile above sea level. Its high altitude has earned it the nickname the “Mile High City,” and its history has made it a place that is elevated in its culture, too. There’s a seemingly endless amount to explore, especially as a visitor to the city. In addition to the Rocky Mountains just beyond its doorstep, the city has a commanding collection of cultural institutions, forward-thinking restaurants, and an art walk with the highest density of art galleries in the country.

Like other major cities, Denver comprises neighborhoods with their own distinct identities. Two of them that you’ll want to explore are RiNo (River North) and LoDo (Lower Downtown). They both offer boutique hotels, and in the case of LoDo, easy access to Union Station; even if you don’t have to catch a train, it’s well worth the trip to see the Beaux Arts beauty. RiNo, located nearby, features an art park alongside trendy bars and restaurants. Wherever you choose to visit first, you definitely won’t be bored.

My Modern Met had the opportunity to visit the Mile High City. Based on our trip and with the help of Visit Denver, we’ve got a comprehensive guide on where to stay, what to eat, and where to take in art and culture when you’re visiting this majestic Mountain West metropolis.

Where to Stay in Denver

Populus Denver

For those with an eye toward sustainability and a penchant for stunning design, look no further than Populus Denver. This incredible addition to the city skyline is a celebration of nature, with white, round forms and eye-shaped window cutouts. It features 265 guest rooms with interiors that pay homage to the Mountain West. And for every night you stay in the hotel, you’re contributing to a better ecosystem through its “One Night, One Tree” initiative, where a tree is planted for every night you stay.

The Maven Hotel

Located in the Dairy Block microdistrict (in greater LoDo), the Maven is a boutique hotel featuring 172 loft-style spaces with local art and bespoke furnishings. It boasts on-site dining at its Tex-Mex restaurant, Kachina Cainta, and breakfast burritos out of its airstream trailer starting at 7 a.m. Better yet, you’re just a hop, skip, and jump away from all of the fun and culture the Dairy Block has to offer.

Thompson Denver

The Thompson Denver also resides in LoDo. This boutique accommodation has 217 rooms with an aesthetic that combines urban living with mountain style; it’s metropolitan while also feeling grounded. But beyond your stylishly cozy room, you can take advantage of in-house restaurant Chez Maggy (helmed by Michelin-starred chef Ludy Lefebvre), Bar M, and Duel Coffee.

Museums & Cultural Institutions

Denver Art Museum

The Denver Art Museum (DAM) boasts more than 80,000 works spanning the world across centuries, showcasing the development of art throughout time. But that’s only part of what DAM offers. It also emphasizes regionality and the continent at large, with one of the most comprehensive collections of Western American art in the U.S., along with a world-renowned collection of Indigenous art in North America.

Clyfford Still Museum

The Clyfford Still Museum was designed to display its namesake’s art. Still (1904–1980) was one of the first generation Abstract Expressionists who helped define American painting. The museum houses a collection gifted to the City and County of Denver. Visitors can view it on display, alongside gorgeous architecture, and participate in cross-disciplinary art programs.

Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art

Similar to the Clyfford Still Museum, the Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art is named after visionary artist Vance Kirkland (1904–1981). While the institution—now part of the DAM—offers a retrospective of his work, it also includes a substantial collection of International decorative arts from the Arts and Crafts movement to Post Modern Design. You’ll also find Colorado fine art from the mid-19th century to the present.

Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA)

The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver (MCA) is a place for everyone to engage with this form of thought-provoking art. The institution aims to “spark curiosity and conversation” with its exhibitions and quirky, innovative programming. Its special events include poetry workshops, artist lectures, pottery painting, and much more.

Architecture & Design

Denver Central Library



The Central Branch of the Denver Public Library combines historic architecture with contemporary design. In 1996, architect Michael Graves expanded on the 1950s library building originally designed by Burnham Hoyt. Graves added the distinctive Reading Room, which features a form that recalls mining structures dotting the surrounding mountain ranges.

Union Station Denver

Union Station Denver is a single building comprising structures assembled at three different times. Its central section was constructed in 1914, while its two outer wings date back to 1881. Whether you’re catching a train or are interested in historical architecture, there’s a lot about Union Station to take in, and everything has a story. Even the illuminated “Travel by Train,” that’s underneath the glow of the Union Station sign; it was added as a promotion at a time when train travel was falling in the U.S.

Denver Botanic Gardens

Admire nature’s beauty when you visit the Denver Botanic Gardens. Featuring a variety of diverse gardens—including internationally inspired ones—you can take in colorful blooms, shady groves, and Monet pools. You can also learn about plants, animals, and our connection to them.

Art Districts & Creative Neighborhoods

Art District on Santa Fe

The Art District on Santa Fe is a bustling place to be. Featuring galleries, artist studios, and events like the First Friday Art Walk, you could easily spend your whole trip enjoying all that the area has to offer. Check out where to go and see what’s next on the event calendar.

RiNo Art District

The RiNo Art District is a grassroots nonprofit comprising advocates passionate about connecting the community to the work of artists. It has events and artist opportunities, as well as the ArtPark featuring galleries, a zine library, performing arts spaces, and more.

Cultural Events & Live Experiences

Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre

If you want to take in amazing views as you watch a concert, Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre is the place to do it. The amphitheater, simply known as Red Rocks, is about 10 miles southwest of Denver and is lauded by Rolling Stone as America’s best amphitheater for both its acoustics and stunning natural beauty.

Aside from the music, Red Rocks is a park owned by the city of Denver. You can access the stadium one hour before sunset through one hour after. Run or walk its rows for an intense workout, or hike the trails to explore the park from a different perspective.

Denver Arts Week

Denver Arts Week celebrates the city’s robust art and culture scene with hundreds of events throughout the Mile High City. Celebrated yearly, the programming features expanded First Friday Art Walks and Free Night at the Museum, when many of Denver’s cultural institutions are open for free.

First Friday Gallery Walks

On the first Friday of every month, thousands of people make their way to Santa Fe Drive for the First Friday Art Walks. The regular event is a great opportunity to see the work of hundreds of artists in galleries, studios, on the street, and beyond. It brings thousands of attendees, and for good reason—it’s the highest density of art galleries in the country.

Where to Eat

Stellar Jay

Stellar Jay, located in Populus Denver, is a rooftop restaurant with an outdoor terrace and a live-fire menu. Designed as shared plates, the locale is the perfect place to enjoy both the urban and mountain vistas for which Denver is known.

Safta

Dining at Safta is an exotic culinary experience. Its menu cites influences from the Middle East, Europe, and North Africa, with dishes that are ever evolving. Not far from your table, however, wood-fired pita is baked to help soak up the flavors of the many cultures that inspired your dinner.

The Wolf’s Tailor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wolf's Tailor (@thewolfstailor)



Denver chef Kelly Whitaker founded The Wolf’s Tailor with the vision of growing and foraging as many vegetables as possible, milling heritage grains, and using the whole animal in line with its zero-waste mentality. The result is a Michelin-starred restaurant that you’ll definitely need a reservation to dine in.

Alma Fonda Fina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alma Fonda Fina (@almalohidenver)



Chef Johnny Curiel opened Alma Fonda Fina as a way to pay homage to his home country of Mexico. The menu is crafted to share Mexican culture by way of contemporary dining. It’s heavily informed by a culinary immersion trip Curiel took when he was 18, traveling throughout the country to try all types of food, learn age-old techniques, and gain wisdom from elders.

Kawa Ni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly Martin (@mollydbu)

Kawa Ni is a “nontraditional and playful take” on a Japanese izakaya, which is a type of bar that typically serves small plates to accompany its drinks. Helmed by chef Bill Tiabe, the menu includes raw fish alongside comfort items like dumplings, noodle bowls, and more.

Cocktail Bars & Listening Spaces

Death & Co Denver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Death & Co (@deathandcompany)

Located in the RiNo neighborhood, Death & Co is a sprawling lounge and restaurant with an extensive cocktail list and food menu. Depending on your mood, you can enjoy drinks in the garden (when it’s warm enough) or make things a little more intimate in its Suite 6A.

The Cruise Room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cruise Room (@cruiseroom1933)

The Cruise Room is a local landmark and Denver’s longest-running bar. It was born the day after prohibition was repealed in 1933 and has remained open ever since. Visit it to sip tasty cocktails and admire its decor, which highlights an Art Deco design within a wine-bottle-shaped layout.

Williams & Graham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Williams & Graham (@williamsandgraham)

Williams & Graham (W&G) has a deep love of cocktails—both new and inventive as well as classic favorites. Bartenders can create a drink for you based on your tastes or even your mood. But if you’re looking to sip history, check out W&G’s extensive list of over 60 classic cocktails—some of which have recipes up to 200 years old.

Breweries

Crooked Stave

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crooked Stave Brewing Co. (@crookedstavebrewing)

Crooked Stave was founded in 2010, earning recognition for its wild and barrel-aged beers. Since its beginning, the brewery has continued to evolve with the ever-changing tastes of craft beer drinkers. Its lineup includes IPAs and pilsners along with sour ales and limited, seasonal offerings—including one called Blood Orange Funk.

Cerebral Brewing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cerebral Brewing (@cerebralbrewing)

Taking a “scientific approach to beer,” Cerebral Brewing combines that with an artistic viewpoint (including great label design) in its extensive collection of IPAs, pale ales, pilsners, and much more. Visit one of its brewery locations to see what’s on tap and enjoy food trucks and pizza.

Coffee & Tea

Little Owl Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Little Owl Coffee (@littleowlcoffee)

Little Owl is a coffee company built around passion and compassion. It believes that everyone deserves great coffee and that its standards offer an exceptional cup. If you’re staying in Populus Denver, you’re in luck—there’s a Little Owl Coffee shop on site.

Huckleberry Roasters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huckleberry Roasters (@huckleberryroasters)

Huckleberry Roasters is a coffee shop that “gives a huck,” believing in enhancing connections through its sustainable, responsible coffee business. Its colorful cafes can be found around Denver and they’re a great way to enjoy a cup of brew with a friend or pull up your laptop and get some work done.

Capital Tea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capital Tea (@capitaltea)

Since 2002, Capital Tea has been sharing its passion for loose-leaf teas with the Denver community. The shop offers a plethora of whole-leaf varieties, from green, black, white, oolong, and herbal. Visit for a la carte snacks or make a reservation and enjoy English-Style High Tea.