Home / Design / Cars

Iconic DeLorean Gets a Modern Reimagining for the Next Generation of Car Lovers

By Samantha Pires on December 23, 2020
Designer Revamps the Iconic DeLorean DMC12 for the Next Generation of Car Lovers

Almost anyone could identify a DeLorean, whether they're a big car person or not. The iconic sports car became ingrained in pop culture when Doc Brown and Marty McFly used a DeLorean DMC 12 to travel back in time in the 1985 film Back to the Future. The car was originally designed by Georgetto Giugiaro and manufactured for release in the U.S. from 1981 to 1983. Its design made it a great choice for a futuristic film about time travel as the gullwing doors frame its boxy steel body. Rumors of an official reboot have been around for a long time, but no solid plans had been announced since the DeLorean Motor Company’s announcement in 2016. Now, car designer Ángel Guerra has decided to redesign the car himself to honor the iconic car before its 40th anniversary in 2021.

“In 2021, I will be a father for the first time,” Guerra says, “and it will be the 40th anniversary of the manufacture of that car, the DeLorean DMC12, as a thank you to that 1981 vehicle, as a tribute to the machine that somehow brought me to the professional future I fantasized about as a child, I have decided to honor it with a project done in my spare time: I have professionally redesigned the DeLorean adapting it to the automotive world four decades later. This is a thank you to an icon and a movie that marked my childhood. This is also a new DeLorean for my son’s generation.”

Designer Revamps the Iconic DeLorean DMC12 for the Next Generation of Car Lovers

Guerra designed this conceptual project with careful attention to the original design, but modified the form to modern standards. The profile is not as boxy as we remember and the iconic front headlights and rear lights are replaced with more modern strips of LEDs—just to name a few changes. Guerra blends his favorite elements of the classic car with sleek modern contours of the sports cars of this new generation.

“What has pushed me to get into this story has been—in addition to wanting to flee in a time machine of this damn 2020—that throughout all these years I have never seen a single design proposal based on that original DeLorean again 1981 despite the fact that both the car and the film that made it world-famous are still present in the collective imagination of the entire generation,” he explains.

Guerra used the design as a creative opportunity to work on the car that inspired him to pursue his current career. “Of course, this project is personal and is not commercially related to either the DeLorean motor company brand or the back to the future movie,” Guerra admits. “This is just a tribute to design.” We will have to wait to hear from DMC for more news on that plan.

You can find more examples of Guerra’s car designs and realistic renderings on his Instagram.

Car designer Ángel Guerra redesigned the iconic DeLorean in anticipation of its 40th anniversary in 2021.

Designer Revamps the Iconic DeLorean DMC12 for the Next Generation of Car Lovers

The sports car became ingrained in pop culture when Doc Brown and Marty McFly used a DeLorean to travel back in time in the 1985 film Back to the Future.

Designer Revamps the Iconic DeLorean DMC12 for the Next Generation of Car Lovers

Guerra used this project as a creative opportunity to work on the car that inspired him to become a car designer as he modified the DeLorean for his son's generation.

Designer Revamps the Iconic DeLorean DMC12 for the Next Generation of Car LoversDesigner Revamps the Iconic DeLorean DMC12 for the Next Generation of Car Lovers

Ángel Guerra: Website | Instagram
h/t: [designboom, robbreport]

All images via Ángel Guerra.

Related Articles:

Misty Copeland Gets Her Own Barbie, Empowers a Generation with Hope

Helsinki's Oodi Library Serves as a Giant Symbol of Finland's Highest Global Literacy Rate

Bangkok's Apple Store Looks Like a Futuristic Tree Bearing “Fruit” for the Digital Age

Tranquil Luxury Villas “Blossom” on the Cliffs of Bali

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This Cutting-Edge Company Can Transform Any Classic Vehicle Into an Electric Car
Explore the “Exploded” Inner Workings of the Ford Model T, the Car That Changed America
Classic 1961 Volkswagen Beetle Is Given a Dapper Transformation in Matte Black

Sponsored Content

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.