Aerodynamic Solar Panel Powered Camper Holds up to Four People

When it comes to campers, the quality of the journey matters just as much as the destination. Any seasoned traveler will want a camping trailer that is aerodynamic, easy to tow, and has low energy consumption. South Korean brand Polydrops recently unveiled their P21 camper, which not only fits these requirements but can also comfortably house a family of four.

The P21 is a roomy camper measuring 21 feet in length, with a full-size bed and an optional children's bed as well. It features ample storage room, including cleverly placed compartments and overhead bins to maximize space in the limited area. It can also be upgraded to feature a cooking station complete with a microwave and induction stovetop, allowing you to cook from the comfort of your home on wheels. A sanitation unit with a sink, shower, and portable toilet can be added for an additional fee.

From above, the shape of the camper more closely resembles a small boat rather than a trailer, and this is due to the wedge-shaped edges that taper off into a point. This unique design allows the P21 to slice through the air, making it easy to pull behind a car. The trailer also boasts a state-of-the-art suspension system, ensuring that you will be in for a smooth ride regardless of even or bumpy terrain. Weighing in between 1,500 and 2,000 pounds, the P21 is lightweight enough to be pulled behind both SUVs and sedans and works with electric and gas-powered vehicles.

In addition to being practical, the P21 is equally environmentally friendly. It is entirely electric and runs off a battery that can be recharged through the 1300W solar panel covering the trailer's roof. The electric system is highly efficient and quiet, ensuring that you can get a restful night's sleep while the camper recharges.

The P21 is currently available for pre-order on Polydrops' website, with the base price starting at $38,900. A $100 security deposit is also required to place a pre-order.

The Polydrops P21 is a roomy, aerodynamic camper capable of fitting a family of four.

It includes a double bed, and a child-sized bed can be added for an additional fee.

For an additional fee, cooking and sanitary stations can also be added.

The P21 is lightweight enough to be towed behind most cars, including a sedan.

The camper is entirely electric and powered by a 1300W solar panel that covers the roof.

Polydrops: Website | Instagram | YouTube

h/t: [Gear Patrol]

All images via Polydrops.

Related Articles :

Luxury Off-Road Camper Features Stainless Steel Kitchen and Private Shower

Airstream ‘eStream’ Concept Camper Is Navigating Towards the Future of Sustainable Travel

This Double-Decker Luxury Camper Van Has a Pop-Up Second Floor

400,000 LEGO Used to Create Full-Size Volkswagen Camper with Retro Interior