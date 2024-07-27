Home / Design / Cars

Aerodynamic Solar Panel Powered Camper Holds up to Four People

By Sarah Currier on July 27, 2024

Black Sedan With Camper Trailer Behind It

When it comes to campers, the quality of the journey matters just as much as the destination. Any seasoned traveler will want a camping trailer that is aerodynamic, easy to tow, and has low energy consumption. South Korean brand Polydrops recently unveiled their P21 camper, which not only fits these requirements but can also comfortably house a family of four.

The P21 is a roomy camper measuring 21 feet in length, with a full-size bed and an optional children's bed as well. It features ample storage room, including cleverly placed compartments and overhead bins to maximize space in the limited area. It can also be upgraded to feature a cooking station complete with a microwave and induction stovetop, allowing you to cook from the comfort of your home on wheels. A sanitation unit with a sink, shower, and portable toilet can be added for an additional fee.

From above, the shape of the camper more closely resembles a small boat rather than a trailer, and this is due to the wedge-shaped edges that taper off into a point. This unique design allows the P21 to slice through the air, making it easy to pull behind a car. The trailer also boasts a state-of-the-art suspension system, ensuring that you will be in for a smooth ride regardless of even or bumpy terrain. Weighing in between 1,500 and 2,000 pounds, the P21 is lightweight enough to be pulled behind both SUVs and sedans and works with electric and gas-powered vehicles.

In addition to being practical, the P21 is equally environmentally friendly. It is entirely electric and runs off a battery that can be recharged through the 1300W solar panel covering the trailer's roof. The electric system is highly efficient and quiet, ensuring that you can get a restful night's sleep while the camper recharges.

The P21 is currently available for pre-order on Polydrops' website, with the base price starting at $38,900. A $100 security deposit is also required to place a pre-order.

The Polydrops P21 is a roomy, aerodynamic camper capable of fitting a family of four.

Camper Trailer Sitting In Grassy Field

Interior Shot Of Camper Showing Beds, Table, And Kitchen Set Up

It includes a double bed, and a child-sized bed can be added for an additional fee.

Interior Shot Of Camper With Double Bed And Wooden Pad For Child's Bed

For an additional fee, cooking and sanitary stations can also be added.

Interior Shot Of Camper Showing Beds, Table, And Kitchen Set Up

The P21 is lightweight enough to be towed behind most cars, including a sedan.

Black Sedan With Camper Trailer Behind It

The camper is entirely electric and powered by a 1300W solar panel that covers the roof.

Overhead Shot Of Camper Trailer With Solar Panels On Roof

Polydrops: Website | Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [Gear Patrol]

All images via Polydrops.

Related Articles:

Luxury Off-Road Camper Features Stainless Steel Kitchen and Private Shower

Airstream ‘eStream’ Concept Camper Is Navigating Towards the Future of Sustainable Travel

This Double-Decker Luxury Camper Van Has a Pop-Up Second Floor

400,000 LEGO Used to Create Full-Size Volkswagen Camper with Retro Interior

Sarah Currier

Sarah Currier is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in central Iowa, she is currently enrolled at Iowa State University and is working toward a BA in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in English. She loves all things creative, and when she’s not writing, you can find her immersed in the worlds of television, film, and literature.
Read all posts from Sarah Currier
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Retro-Looking RV Is a Lightweight Self-Propelling Trailer for Greener Glamping
Luxury Off-Road Camper Features Stainless Steel Kitchen and Private Shower
This Tiny Camping Trailer Can Easily Fit in a Garage and Doesn’t Require a Trailer License
Insightful Graphic Shares the Most Popular Car Colors in the U.S. in 2023
This All-Electric Trailer Is the Perfect Solution For Working Off-the-Grid
Elegant Japanese Trailer Has All of the Necessities for Life on the Road

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Futuristic Flying Car You Can Drive or Fly to Your Destination Debuts at Auto Show
Miniature Mint Green Electric Car Can Be Charged in Any Power Outlet
Auto Experts Create World’s Lowest Car You Can Actually Drive
$5,000 Japanese Mini Pick-Up Trucks Are Taking America by Storm
Volkswagen’s Electric Van Gets a Spacious Makeover for American Market
LEGOLAND Unveils Life-Size Ferrari Made From Over 380,000 LEGO Bricks

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.