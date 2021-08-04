Home / Design / Creative Products

Target Launches Inclusive Backpacks for Kids and Adults Who Use Wheelchairs

By Emma Taggart on August 4, 2021
Adaptive Backpacks by Target

Back in 2019, Target launched a line of Halloween costumes for kids with disabilities, and it has recently expanded its inclusive collection of adaptive products. The popular retailer just launched a range of kid and adult backpacks that are especially designed to fit on the back of wheelchairs. “Committed to accessibility, diversity, and inclusion,” Target is one of the very few big retailers to stock the much-needed item.

The adaptive backpacks feature adjustable handle straps and bag hooks for versatile and easy mounting on wheelchairs (these can tuck away to avoid tangling). The full-zip, gusseted opening makes the interior super easy to access. There are also multiple zippered packers on the interior and exterior, a laptop sleeve, and access ports for tubes and cables. Each backpack even comes with printed diagrams that describe the features.

The bags are available in a wide variety of fun designs, including dinosaur, shark, unicorn, and rainbow-themed packs with matching plush keyrings. The adult backpacks come in a range of plain colors, but there’s no reason why grown-ups can’t enjoy the kid’s patterned bags, too.

“Thank you to Target for considering children with wheelchairs when designing a backpack,” one happy Target customer wrote in a review. “The great thing is this has adaptability to be used with a wheelchair, but it doesn't HAVE to be. You'd never notice this was an adaptive backpack.” Another customer wrote, “My baby and I love this backpack. Even if we aren’t using all of the extra capabilities of it, it has so many pockets! It’s perfect for first grade, she can’t wait to use it. Awesome job Target on the inclusivity and normalizing disabilities. Super sturdy too!”

The kids' adaptive backpacks are priced at $19.99 and the larger adult backpacks are $39.99. Find out more and buy your own from the Target website.

Target just launched a fun range of kid and adult backpacks that are specially designed for wheelchair users.

Along with plenty of storage, they also include access ports for tubes and cables.

