Learn How To Draw Architecture Like a Pro When You Use These Sketching Supplies

By Sara Barnes on November 15, 2022
Architectural Illustration by Demi Lang

When you’re first discovering a new creative skill, having the proper tools can make it easier to learn. The perfect pencil, of course, can’t make you a pro without hard work and practice, but it will get you on the right path. If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to draw architecture in all its detailed glory, we have the shopping list for you and expert instruction to accompany it.

In her online course Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil, artist Demi Lang shares how to draw buildings using her time-tested approach to illustration. She starts with a line drawing, inks over the initial sketch, and finishes it by adding some color. The results are exquisite and highlight all of the lovely details you find in architecture.

To learn how Lang creates her work, you’ll need the following supplies. You’ll start with Strathmore toned paper, a mechanical pencil (or sharp 2B pencil), a ruler, and a set square. You’ll then move on to a black fine liner pen, a white gel pen, and finally, a set of high-quality colored pencils.

So, grab your supplies and settle into Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil. It’s only available through My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform that will ignite your creativity. Know someone who would love this class as a gift? Give them a gift certificate to purchase this course.

Learn how to draw buildings when you enroll in the online class Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil with artist Demi Lang.

Architectural Illustration by Demi Lang

 

It's always helpful having the right supplies. For Lang's class, make sure you have these items handy:

 

Toned Tan Sketch Paper

Strathmore Toned Tan Sketch Paper

Strathmore | $13.61

 

Mechanical Pencil

Mechanical Pencils

Pentel | $16.37

 

Ruler and Set Square

 

Fine-Line Drawing Pens

Drawing Pens

Uni Pin | $11.60

 

White Gel Pens

Gel Pens

Sakura | $7.79

 

Colored Pencils

Colored Pencils

Caran d'Ache | $39.99

 

Lang will go over all of the supplies during her class.

Demi Lang Artist SuppliesColored Pencils

She'll then show you how to draw the buildings…

Demi Lang Drawing

…before inking the lines and adding color…

Demi Lang DrawingArchitectural Illustration by Demi Lang

…and the white pen for accents.

Demi Lang Drawing

Watch the class trailer here.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
