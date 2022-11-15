Learn How To Draw Architecture Like a Pro When You Use These Sketching Supplies

When you’re first discovering a new creative skill, having the proper tools can make it easier to learn. The perfect pencil, of course, can’t make you a pro without hard work and practice, but it will get you on the right path. If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to draw architecture in all its detailed glory, we have the shopping list for you and expert instruction to accompany it.

In her online course Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil, artist Demi Lang shares how to draw buildings using her time-tested approach to illustration. She starts with a line drawing, inks over the initial sketch, and finishes it by adding some color. The results are exquisite and highlight all of the lovely details you find in architecture.

To learn how Lang creates her work, you’ll need the following supplies. You’ll start with Strathmore toned paper, a mechanical pencil (or sharp 2B pencil), a ruler, and a set square. You’ll then move on to a black fine liner pen, a white gel pen, and finally, a set of high-quality colored pencils.

So, grab your supplies and settle into Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil. It’s only available through My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform that will ignite your creativity. Know someone who would love this class as a gift? Give them a gift certificate to purchase this course.

Learn how to draw buildings when you enroll in the online class Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil with artist Demi Lang.

It's always helpful having the right supplies. For Lang's class, make sure you have these items handy:

Toned Tan Sketch Paper

Mechanical Pencil

Ruler and Set Square

Fine-Line Drawing Pens

White Gel Pens

Colored Pencils

Lang will go over all of the supplies during her class.

She'll then show you how to draw the buildings…

…before inking the lines and adding color…

…and the white pen for accents.

Watch the class trailer here.

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

Related Articles:

10+ Best Colored Pencil Sets for Coloring Book Enthusiasts and Professional Artists

Incredible Architectural Illustrations Celebrate the Immense Beauty of Historic Façades

8 Essential Colored Pencil Techniques That Every Artist Should Know