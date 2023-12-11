Home / Design / Creative Products

Mesmerizing Blueprint Poster Details the History of Disco Music

By Margherita Cole on December 11, 2023
Disco Love Poster

Dorothy | £40 / $50

How much do you know about disco? From Donna Summer to ABBA, there are numerous artists who have left their mark on music from this influential genre. UK-based studio Dorothy has mapped out the must-know names from disco history and arranged them on a beautiful blueprint poster.

The detailed screen print was nine months in the making, chronicling over 600 musicians, DJs, producers, clubs, and record labels onto the circuit diagram of a Klipschorn speaker. All of the names have been intentionally chosen from around the globe as “pivotal in the evolution of disco music.” This includes the origins of disco in Afro-American funk and Motown of the late 1960s all the way to its peak in popularity with discomania in the 1970s.

Some of the greats that music enthusiasts are sure to recognize include Giorgio Moroder, Gloria Gaynor, Diana Ross, and Sylvester and the Bee Gees. There are also plenty of homages to Eurodisco, Italo disco, and regional scenes in Canada, Brazil, and beyond. Additionally, history buffs will find significant dates from pop culture, like the 1969 Stonewall Riots and the Saturday Night Fever in 1977.

Take a tour of disco music in this beautiful poster by Dorothy.

It chronicles over 600 musicians, DJs, producers, clubs, and record labels onto the circuit diagram of a Klipschorn speaker.

