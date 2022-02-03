30 DIY Kits to Help You Send a Heartfelt Message This Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air! With Valentine's Day coming up, it's time to start thinking about what to get that special someone. Rather than picking up a present from the store or ordering a readymade gift online, why not try your hand at homemade this year?
In this list of DIY Valentine's Day gifts, you'll find crafty kits that will make working with your hands a breeze. From macaron-making and cookie decoration to embroidery, crochet, and string art, you're sure to find something in this list that will tickle your loved one's fancy.
And, who knows? You may just fall in love with crafting along the way!
Make February 14th extra special this year with DIY Valentine's Day gifts. With these kits, you can make:
Clay Pottery
Chocolates
Sloth Couple Amigurumi Pattern
Shibori Scarf Kit
Macrame Wall Hanging
Lip Balm Kit
Origami Love Letters
Poppies in a Vase Paint-by-Numbers Kit
Crystal Pendant Kit
Sewing Kit for Two Hedgehogs
Mini Heart Piñata Kit
Heart-Shaped Lollipops
Bubble Tea Kit
New York Style Bagels
Six Bottles of Hot Sauce
Blossom Embroidery Kit
Macarons
Stone Heart Necklace Pattern
Yoda Cross Stitch Kit
Paper Roses
Heart Felt Cookies Kit
Candle Making Kit
String Art
Soy Candle Kit
Stamp Making Kit
Customized Reels
Elderberry Syrup Kit
Flower Press Kit
A Crocheted Heart
And a Teddy Bear!
If DIY isn't in the cards, check out our list of less hands-on Valentine's Day gift ideas.
Related Articles:
23 Valentine’s Day Cards to Express Your Love in a Quirky Way
35+ Funny Valentine’s Day Cards That’ll Make That Special Someone Smile
17 DIY Christmas Gift Ideas You Can Complete in Less Than an Afternoon
15 DIY Gifts You Can Actually Make for Your Mom This Mother’s Day