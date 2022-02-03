Home / Gift Guide

30 DIY Kits to Help You Send a Heartfelt Message This Valentine’s Day

By Kelly Richman-Abdou on February 2, 2022
Valentine's Day Kits

Love is in the air! With Valentine's Day coming up, it's time to start thinking about what to get that special someone. Rather than picking up a present from the store or ordering a readymade gift online, why not try your hand at homemade this year?

In this list of DIY Valentine's Day gifts, you'll find crafty kits that will make working with your hands a breeze. From macaron-making and cookie decoration to embroidery, crochet, and string art, you're sure to find something in this list that will tickle your loved one's fancy.

And, who knows? You may just fall in love with crafting along the way!

Make February 14th extra special this year with DIY Valentine's Day gifts. With these kits, you can make:

 

Clay Pottery

 

Chocolates

DIY Chocolate Making Kit

chocboxLA | $36+

 

Sloth Couple Amigurumi Pattern

 

Shibori Scarf Kit

 

Macrame Wall Hanging 

 

Lip Balm Kit

 

Origami Love Letters

 

Poppies in a Vase Paint-by-Numbers Kit

 

Crystal Pendant Kit

DIY Valentine's Kit

Mine & Shine | $84.90

 

Sewing Kit for Two Hedgehogs

 

Mini Heart Piñata Kit

 

Heart-Shaped Lollipops

Wilton | $5.47

 

Bubble Tea Kit

Bubble Tea Kit

ZanZanTea | $32.95+

 

New York Style Bagels

 

Six Bottles of Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce Kit

Grow and Make | $44.95

 

Blossom Embroidery Kit

 

Macarons

Cool Cook | $11.99

 

Stone Heart Necklace Pattern

 

Yoda Cross Stitch Kit

 

Paper Roses

 

Heart Felt Cookies Kit

Heart Felt Cookies Kit

oneoftheflock | $19.50

 

Candle Making Kit

Candle Making Kit

TheHobbyistBox | $32.95+

 

String Art

IronLoftCo | $19.43

 

Soy Candle Kit

 

Stamp Making Kit

 

Customized Reels

 

Elderberry Syrup Kit

Flower Press Kit

 

A Crocheted Heart

 

And a Teddy Bear!

 

If DIY isn't in the cards, check out our list of less hands-on Valentine's Day gift ideas.

 

