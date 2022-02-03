30 DIY Kits to Help You Send a Heartfelt Message This Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air! With Valentine's Day coming up, it's time to start thinking about what to get that special someone. Rather than picking up a present from the store or ordering a readymade gift online, why not try your hand at homemade this year?

In this list of DIY Valentine's Day gifts, you'll find crafty kits that will make working with your hands a breeze. From macaron-making and cookie decoration to embroidery, crochet, and string art, you're sure to find something in this list that will tickle your loved one's fancy.

And, who knows? You may just fall in love with crafting along the way!

Make February 14th extra special this year with DIY Valentine's Day gifts. With these kits, you can make:

Clay Pottery

Chocolates

Sloth Couple Amigurumi Pattern

Shibori Scarf Kit

Macrame Wall Hanging

Lip Balm Kit

Origami Love Letters

Poppies in a Vase Paint-by-Numbers Kit

Crystal Pendant Kit

Sewing Kit for Two Hedgehogs

Mini Heart Piñata Kit

Heart-Shaped Lollipops

Bubble Tea Kit

New York Style Bagels

Six Bottles of Hot Sauce

Blossom Embroidery Kit

Macarons

Stone Heart Necklace Pattern

Yoda Cross Stitch Kit

Paper Roses

Heart Felt Cookies Kit

Candle Making Kit

String Art

Soy Candle Kit

Stamp Making Kit

Customized Reels

Elderberry Syrup Kit

Flower Press Kit

A Crocheted Heart

And a Teddy Bear!

If DIY isn't in the cards, check out our list of less hands-on Valentine's Day gift ideas.

