81-Year-Old DJ Started Career at 65, Proving It’s Never Too Late to Find Your Rhythm

While many assume their partying days are behind them, 81-year-old Swedish DJ Madelein Månsson (aka DJ Gloria) is still very much in her element. She began DJing at 65, following the death of her husband, and now regularly spins epic disco sets that keep nightclub goers dancing well into the night.

While Månsson is known as Sweden’s oldest DJ, it’s her music and fun energy—not her age—that has really earned the musician her reputation. She starts every party with the same song—“I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor—and continues through the night with more disco classics from the ’70s. “Everyone comes up on the dance floor and they dance and I feel good, and they feel good,” she says. “And then I play for four hours non-stop.”

Månsson is proof that it’s never too late to do what you love or try something new. And with a crowd largely made up of 50-somethings and up, she shows that the joy of a good night out with friends never really fades. Many people online have pointed out that Månsson clearly knows how to throw a great party. One person wrote, “Not surprised at all at this senior DJ trend! It’s coming from a generation who lived the disco era & who know how to keep the floor moving! Bring it back!” Another commented, “The over 50’s are the last generation to remember what it was like to dance to good music.”

Watch DJ Gloria light up dance floors across Stockholm, Malmö, Gothenburg, and beyond below and find more of her videos on Instagram.

81-year-old Swedish DJ Madelein Månsson, aka DJ Gloria, has been spinning epic disco sets since she was 65.

She’s proof that it’s never too late to do what you love or try something new.

