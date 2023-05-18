Home / Animals / Dogs

Puppy Falls Asleep in News Anchor’s Arms During Live Broadcast, Quickly Gets Adopted

By Regina Sienra on May 18, 2023
If you are usually around dogs and cats, you've surely noticed their snoozing habits. Some of them are picky about the places they fall asleep, while others doze off in the most awkward spots on the floor. Overall, you know there's no bigger honor than having them fall asleep on your lap or your arms. That's exactly what happened to news anchor Colton Bradford. And not only did it happen to him at work, but the adorable moment took place while he was live on air.

That day's broadcast looked very promising, as Bow, a puppy looking for a home with help from the Animal Rescue League of Boston, was visiting NBC10 Boston. During the sports segment, Bradford and his co-host Melody Mendez presented an update about the NHL playoffs, and Bradford carried Bow in his arms the whole time.

While the pup looked wide-eyed at the beginning, she quickly doze off in the anchor’s arms. After giving her a quick look, Bradford realized Bow had fallen asleep, and reacted excitedly. “OH MY GOD, she's asleep!” the anchor mouthed, framing it with a big smile on his face. As Mendez continued to give the news update, Bradford looked around, mouth agape with thrilled disbelief.

After letting out a “shhh” sound, Bradford whispered, “The baby is sleeping.” After repeating the phrase to make clear why they had to lower their voices, Mendez took the opportunity to thank their producer for letting them take over this moment with “puppy cuteness.” Bradford then added that Bow is up for adoption and they can reach out to Animal Rescue League of Boston for more information.

In the end, it didn't take long. Bow's charm worked like magic, and she found a home in no time after that star-making cameo. And her sweet sleeping face left many with a desire to add a pet to their families. According to NBC10 Boston, people are also lined to adopt Bow's siblings. On top of that, Animal Rescue League of Boston have more dogs available for adoption, as well as cats and other creatures. Even if you're not from the Massachusetts area, they also welcome adopters from New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York. You can learn more about their adoptable animals, all as cute as Bow, on their website.

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
