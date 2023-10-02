Home / Animals / Dogs

Small Californian Town Elects Dog as Its Mayor for Third Time in a Row

By Margherita Cole on October 2, 2023

 

There’s a small town in Southern California that hasn't had a human mayor in over 10 years. Instead, the non-incorporated town boasts three generations of sweet-tempered dog politicians. Its most recent elected official, Mayor Max III, is a handsome golden retriever who assists his citizens by joining community events and mixers, and by generally being adorable.

This tradition of four-legged mayors began in 2012 with Max I, a 12-year-old golden. The Idyllwild Animal Rescue Friends (ARF) sponsored the first mayoral election of its kind, and Max I won against 14 other dogs and a couple of cats to claim the title. While he enjoyed a brief period of success, sadly Max I passed away just nine months into office. This tragedy prompted ARF to approve a mayoral transition plan, and Max II was brought into office. He worked alongside Deputy Mayor Mikey and Deputy Mayor Mitzi, also goldens, and the trio became known as “the Mayors of Idyllwild.”

After nine long years tending to the mountain town, Max II passed away in July 2022 from health issues. The deputy mayors briefly worked as co-mayors until the young and inexperienced Max III was invited into office in December 2022. Since then, the spirited pup has grown by leaps and bounds—helped by his Chief of Staff and owner, Phyllis Mueller. “It’s a fun way to do politics because we don’t do anything divisive, ever,” she says. “We try to emanate a loving energy towards everyone because positive energy leads towards life, whereas negative energy leads towards the opposite.”

Max III seems to do a great job fostering community by always being a light for the town. Many people visit Idyllwild just to snap a picture with him. Like his predecessors, he makes frequent visits to the town center, schools, and hospitals, spreading joy everywhere he goes.

For over 10 years, the Californian town of Idyllwild has had unusual mayoral candidates.

 

The small non-incorporated town has elected three generations of dog mayors: Max I, Max II, and Max III.

 

The incumbent mayor, Max III is just a year old and full of energy.

 

He is assisted by his Chief of Staff and owner Phyllis Mueller to help spread positivity in the small community.

 

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
