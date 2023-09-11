If you have a dog, your camera roll is likely flooded with cute pictures of your precious pup. Well, now you have the opportunity to share your pooch's cuteness with the world—and make some cash to pamper your little pal even more. Baymont by Wyndham is now looking for a dog brand ambassador, and your pet could be the pawfect fit for the role.

“For many of our guests, family vacations just wouldn’t be complete without their four-legged family members, which is why we’re recognizing one special dog who exemplifies what it means to be the ultimate travel companion,” Baymont’s brand leader and vice president of operations Greg Giordano says. “With hundreds of pet-friendly hotels, Baymont’s signature hometown hospitality embraces the joy and companionship of travel, especially with our furry friends.”

In an effort to showcase their pet-friendly travel accommodations, the company has launched their first-ever “Baymont Buddy of the Year” contest. The winning pup will be the star of a photoshoot and digital marketing campaign. But that's not all—the dog's human will receive a $5,000 prize, two nights at a Baymont by Wyndham hotel, a Wyndham Rewards Diamond-level membership, and a $5,000 travel stipend to cover all the costs of taking your pup to the aforementioned photoshoot, which will take place in Albuquerque, New Mexico, before the end of February 2024.

Much like human stars, only a level-headed individual can deal with that amount of fame. That's why the “Baymont Buddy of the Year” needs to be a well-behaved dog who loves the camera and, above all, must be comfortable with travel and being around strangers.

If you think your pooch fits the description, you can sign them up by sending a picture of your dog and a 250-word-or-less description explaining why your pet is the best candidate for the “Buddy of the Year” title to [email protected]. Make sure to add your full name, address, and e-mail address to your application. To be eligible, you must be a U.S. resident aged 21 or older. The contest closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on September 19, 2023, so don't delay! The winner will be announced on October 17, 2023.

In an effort to find a dog brand ambassador, Baymont by Wyndham has launched their first-ever “Baymont Buddy of the Year” contest.

The winning pup will be the star of a photoshoot and digital marketing campaign. But that's not all—the dog's human will receive $10,000 in cash and prizes.

Baymont by Wyndham: Website

h/t: [Apartment Therapy]

Related Articles:

English Doodle Therapy Dog Wins the Cadbury National Easter Bunny Contest

Adorable “Buddy Holly” Crowned Winner of the 2023 Westminster Dog Show

Sumptuous Boutique Hotel in India Is a Hidden-Gem Swathed in Red

America’s First Carbon-Positive Hotel Opening in Denver Is Inspired by Colorado’s Native Trees