Pet-Friendly Hotel Will Pay Your Pup $10K To Be Its “Dog Ambassador”

By Regina Sienra on September 11, 2023
Corgi lying down on a hotel bed

Photo: lightman_pic/Depositphotos

If you have a dog, your camera roll is likely flooded with cute pictures of your precious pup. Well, now you have the opportunity to share your pooch's cuteness with the world—and make some cash to pamper your little pal even more. Baymont by Wyndham is now looking for a dog brand ambassador, and your pet could be the pawfect fit for the role.

“For many of our guests, family vacations just wouldn’t be complete without their four-legged family members, which is why we’re recognizing one special dog who exemplifies what it means to be the ultimate travel companion,” Baymont’s brand leader and vice president of operations Greg Giordano says. “With hundreds of pet-friendly hotels, Baymont’s signature hometown hospitality embraces the joy and companionship of travel, especially with our furry friends.”

In an effort to showcase their pet-friendly travel accommodations, the company has launched their first-ever “Baymont Buddy of the Year” contest. The winning pup will be the star of a photoshoot and digital marketing campaign. But that's not all—the dog's human will receive a $5,000 prize, two nights at a Baymont by Wyndham hotel, a Wyndham Rewards Diamond-level membership, and a $5,000 travel stipend to cover all the costs of taking your pup to the aforementioned photoshoot, which will take place in Albuquerque, New Mexico, before the end of February 2024.

Much like human stars, only a level-headed individual can deal with that amount of fame. That's why the “Baymont Buddy of the Year” needs to be a well-behaved dog who loves the camera and, above all, must be comfortable with travel and being around strangers.

If you think your pooch fits the description, you can sign them up by sending a picture of your dog and a 250-word-or-less description explaining why your pet is the best candidate for the “Buddy of the Year” title to [email protected]. Make sure to add your full name, address, and e-mail address to your application. To be eligible, you must be a U.S. resident aged 21 or older. The contest closes at 11:59 p.m. ET on September 19, 2023, so don't delay! The winner will be announced on October 17, 2023.

Cute Chihuahua dog wrapped in towel on bed. Pet friendly hotel

Photo: NewAfrica/Depositphotos

Golden retriever puppy dog in luxurious bright colors classic eclectic style bedroom with king-size bed and bedside table, green plants. Pets friendly hotel or home room.

Photo: Prystai/Depositphotos

Baymont by Wyndham: Website 
h/t: [Apartment Therapy]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Regina Sienra
My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.