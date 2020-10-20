Home / Animals / Cats

Gentle Dogs Help Raise Rescue Kitten Who Now Thinks He’s One of the Pack

By Emma Taggart on October 20, 2020
Cats and dogs are notorious for fighting with each other, but there’s one particular fluffy family that's proven to be an exception to the norm. Meet Azmael the rescue cat and his siblings, Nimue the Altdeutscher Schäferhund and Liam the White Swiss Shepherd. The adorable trio are best friends—so much so that Azmael behaves just like his canine companions.

Azmael was adopted a few years ago, when he was found seriously injured in the middle of the road. His owner Nathalie (Doudouisawesome on Reddit) and her husband brought him to the vet and hoped that he would survive. Luckily, he pulled through and they brought him home. “On the very first day the kitten was at our place, we noticed that he had eyes only for Liam, our Swiss Shepherd,” Nathalie tells My Modern Met. “At first, the dog wasn't sure what he was supposed to do with the little creature—Is it food? A new toy?—but after a few hours he decided that it was a new friend.”

Liam started taking care of Azmael, and in turn, the kitten began nursing on the dog. “They have a very special relationship,” says Nathalie. “The kitten decided that our Shepherd was the best pillow in the world.” Azmael later became best friends with the family’s other dog, Nimue, and the three of them are now totally inseparable.

“Nearly every morning, the cat joins us on our walk,” reveals Nathalie. “It's like we have three dogs.” Azmael is particularly fearless when it comes to anything that might threaten one of his nine lives. “We have to be careful because Azmael still doesn't pay attention to cars on the road so we have to quickly grab him and carry him if we see a car coming,” says Nathalie. “He is not afraid of other dogs and even chases them away when they annoy our dogs.”

Azmael isn’t the only cat that Liam and Nimue welcomed as one of their own. Last year, Nathalie’s husband—who is a firefighter and loves saving both animals and people—brought another cat home. The dogs helped to raise her, too. “It was mostly Nimue, our Altdeutscher Schäferhund, with that particular cat,” reveals Nathalie. “Now one year later they still play almost daily together.”

Scroll down to see more of Azmael the rescue cat and his canine siblings, Liam and Nimue, below.

This is Azmael, a rescue cat that was raised by his dog siblings.

The adorable trio spends every day together, and they even go on group walks.

Azmael is particularly fond of using Liam the White Swiss Shepherd as a pillow.

Doudouisawesome: Reddit

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Doudouisawesome.

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

