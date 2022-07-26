View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peanut and Bean (@peanutandbeanphoto)

At 2 years old, Bebe, a female German Shepherd/husky mix, has never had a home of her own. This feisty, double amputee pup has spent over a year of her life at The Animal Pad (TAP), a non-profit dog rescue in San Diego, California. She has been adapting to her disability and becoming more capable every day. Now, what she needs is a forever family to share in her adventures.

Mistreatment when she was a puppy is what led to Bebe's condition. When she was 3 months old, Bebe was left at a vet's office in Guadalupe, Mexico, where she was stuffed in a crate and all but abandoned for the next three months of her life. Sitting in the crate caused her still-growing back legs to atrophy severely, and they slowly lost their mobility.

TAP, which focuses on saving dogs from high kill shelters and the streets of Mexico, found out about the suffering pup. They brought Bebe in, providing her with the care she so desperately needed. Sadly, a medical exam revealed that her hind legs were in such poor condition that they needed to be amputated in order to improve her quality of life.

After recovering from the operation, though, Bebe quickly adapted to her handicap and learned to use a wheelchair. Now, she doesn't slow down for anyone. “I can race ya when I am on my wheels!” says her adoption profile. “When I see my chariot being brought out, I know that it’s time for some fun.” She loves to run around, and thrives in her behavioral training classes. Bebe is currently in physical therapy and swimming, building up her endurance and strength so she can eventually become fully mobile on her front legs.

This curious, smart, and athletic pup has been patiently waiting for her furever home, which will need to have someone with dedicated time and care for her condition—she has incontinence, which requires regular cleanups, and she is currently on Prozac to help with her anxiety issues. “Nothing less than a firecracker life, with this firecracker!” her profile promises. “If you are ready for an extraordinary life with a true blue rescue, come and say hi!”

For more information about Bebe, or to apply to adopt her, visit her profile on TAP's website.

