The Lunar New Year inspires communities around the world to go all out with their celebrations. Dubai, a city known for its forward architecture and lavish resorts, is not one to be outdone. For the Year of the Dragon (in 2024), drones lit up the Dubai sky in an amazing display aptly titled Night of the Dragon. AO Multimedia & Drones designed the illusion that a rainbow-colored dragon was flying around the iconic Burj Al Arab, one of Dubai's landmarks and one of the most luxurious hotels in the world.

Created in collaboration with CAST Studio, Night of the Dragon used 1,497 individual drones to produce the 300-meter-long Chinese dragon. It circled the Burj Al Arab in 360 degrees for the first time ever and earned the designers a Guinness World Record for the largest multirotor/drone 360° animation around a building.

While the most popular videos of the event show the drone dragon circling the Burj Al Arab in a matter of seconds, footage from the ground shows that the event took much longer. Once at the top, the dragon seemed to disappear into a gold cube portal before the drones were brought down as a shiny breeze.

For the Year of the Dragon (in 2024), drones lit up the Dubai sky, creating the illusion that a rainbow-colored dragon was flying around the iconic Burj Al Arab.

The amazing display earned AO Multimedia & Drones a Guinness World Record for the largest multirotor/drone 360° animation around a building.

