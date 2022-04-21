Home / Design / Jewelry

Brilliant Book Bracelet Includes 1,400 Drawings by Rembrandt

By Margherita Cole on April 21, 2022
Book Bracelet Contains 1400 Rembrandt Drawings

For most art lovers, visiting a museum or gallery is the only time they can see priceless works of art in person. Otherwise, our knowledge of these masterpieces is based on seeing them online and in textbooks. Well, Amsterdam-based studio Duinker & Dochters is bridging the gap between the digital and material in their limited series of accessories. The small team of designers have created a special piece of jewelry that gives art enthusiasts a chance to hold an entire museum in their hand and flaunt it on their wrist. Rembrandt's Hands a Lion's Paw is a “book bracelet” containing 1,400 numbered pages based on drawings of hands by the Old Master.

From afar, the unusual piece resembles a thick cuff with a luminescent detail along the side. Luske Gais and Lisa Duinker—the founders and primary artists behind Duinker & Dochters—sourced 300 drawings and etchings by Rembrandt from the Rijksmuseum's public website as the material for this piece. Then, they identified 1,400 images of hands from these works of art and formatted them into numbered, double-sided pages. The unique form of the bracelet was created by binding all of the pieces together with a variation of cross-stitch called brocheersteek. In doing so, the many individual sheets fan around the wearer's wrist in a way that is secure, but still loose enough that the individual can thumb through the drawings and admire them.

All of the pages are gilt-edged, which accounts for the golden glow of the wristlet. Additionally, the book bracelet features an 18-karat gold clasp and comes inside of a stunning black leather and red suede case handmade by the Amsterdam workshop Elbel Libro. Duinker & Dochters' collection of unusual pieces makes world-famous images not only touchable but wearable, too. “Digitial collections have become an integral part of our lives, from the photos on your phone to museum collections,” the studio explains. “These bits and bytes make them tangible in a new art form.”

You can purchase this wearable work of art via Duinker & Dochters' website. The wait time is approximately six weeks.

Duinker & Dochters put together a unique “book bracelet” of Rembrandt's drawings of hands.

Book Bracelet Contains 1400 Rembrandt Drawings

It includes 1,400 numbered, gilt-edged pages and an 18-karat gold clasp.

Book Bracelet Contains 1400 Rembrandt DrawingsBook Bracelet Contains 1400 Rembrandt Drawings

The wristlet is bound with a variation of cross-stitch known as brocheersteek.

Book Bracelet Contains 1400 Rembrandt Drawings

Each book bracelet comes in a leather box.

Book Bracelet Contains 1400 Rembrandt Drawings

The unique fashion statement costs €10,000 (about $10,850.69 USD).

Book Bracelet Contains 1400 Rembrandt DrawingsDuinker & Dochters: Website | Facebook 
h/t: [Open Culture]

All images via Duinker & Dochters.

Related Articles:

Explore Rembrandt’s Famous Painting “The Night Watch” in New 717-Gigapixel Photo

Why Rembrandt Is Considered One of Art History’s Most Important Old Masters

Beautiful Portraits Inspired by Rembrandt’s Flemish Paintings

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

21 Pieces of Unique Heart Jewelry for Your Special Valentine
Magical Embroidered Pendants Inspired by the ‘70s “Retro Girl” Era
Wear a Piece of Outer Space Around Your Neck With These Meteorite Necklaces
Beaded Snake Jewelry Looks Like Real Reptiles Wrapped Around Your Body
20 Dazzling Jewelry Stores on Etsy That Specialize in Beautiful Handmade Designs
20 Architecture-Inspired Jewelry Pieces Any Design Lover Will Want to Wear

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

27 Pieces of Polymer Clay Jewelry That Are Tiny Wearable Sculptures
Learn About the Hope Diamond, A Stunning Blue Stone Some Say Is Cursed
Jewelry Designer Crafts Colorful Bead Earrings Inspired by Famous Artworks
Upcycling Artist Turns Broken Glass Bottles Into Dazzling “Gemstone” Rings
Enchanting ‘Lady in the Water’ Jewelry Designed With Creatively Carved Agate Cameos
Celebrate the Beauty of Birds and Butterflies Everytime You Wear These Earrings

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.