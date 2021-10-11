Home / Animals / Dogs

Couple Says Goodbye To Winter-Loving Dog by Creating a Snowbank for Her To Play in One Last Time

By Emma Taggart on October 11, 2021

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marianna Wilson (@marianna_n_wilson)

Saying goodbye to a pet is never easy, but giving them a special send-off can help ease the pain. That's why Utah-based couple, Elijah Saltzgaber and Marianna Wilson, wanted to treat their Saint Bernard/Newfoundland mix, Maggie Bear, to some of her favorite things before she died. The beloved dog was sadly diagnosed with cancer in July 2021, but the couple made sure she could play in the snow one last time—something that always made her happy.

For the last 10 years, Maggie had been joining Saltzgaber and Wilson on their outdoor adventures. When it was finally time to say goodbye, the family planned one last camping trip. The nature-loving dog enjoyed paddleboarding, swimming, hiking, belly rubs, and eating all of her favorite foods. Although Maggie came back “blissfully tired,” there was still one of her favorite activities missing from the trip—playing in snow.

Since it was September, snow was hard to come by, so Saltzgaber and Wilson began brainstorming on how they could create their own, makeshift snowbank at their home in Salt Lake City, specially for Maggie. Saltzgaber made a request on Facebook, asking if anyone had a shaved ice machine the couple could borrow. When Salt Lake County Ice Center heard of the couple’s idea, they kindly offered to donate multiple buckets of ice shavings from their ice rink. Saltzgaber drove to the Ice Center and filled his van with as much as he could. “When he backed in Monday morning and we opened up the doors to the van, it was just—I can’t even express how overwhelming and emotional it was,” Wilson reveals. “I just broke down crying, he was crying, my mom was crying and Maggie was like, ‘What’s going on, guys?’” The couple piled the ice into a mound in their yard, and placed a sign saying “Maggie’s Snow” on top.

In a touching video posted on Facebook, Maggie is captured enjoying the feeling of snow between her paws, eating ice, and playing with her ball. “We said goodbye to our sweet Maggie Bear this morning,” wrote her parents. “We are devastated and already feel the enormous void of her absence. As difficult as the decision to end her suffering was, we are comforted in knowing she departed with grace and dignity. It was important for us to say goodbye in a calm and peaceful manner.” They added, “Anyone who has gone through this knows it can often be urgent, scary, and stressful for your beloved as well as yourself.”

Saltzgaber and Wilson also admitted their last weekend with Maggie was “incredibly bittersweet.” They wrote, “Seeing her big brown eyes take in all the stimuli of nature had us doubting our decision. Could we wait another week? Another month? Ultimately, all our bargaining and second guessing led us right back to our want to free her from the pain of her cancer.”

Maggie enjoyed playing in the snow so much that she even had a 20-minute nap on top of her personal snowbank. Shortly after, a vet from Lap of Love arrived, and Maggie was put to sleep. In her final moments, she was surrounded by her family and fluffy white snow, knowing that she was loved.

Before a dog named Maggie (who had a terminal cancer diagnosis) was put to sleep, her loving owners created a snowbank in their yard for her to play in.

Dying Dog Plays in Snow For the Last TimeDying Dog Plays in Snow For the Last Time

The snow helped her feel calm and happy during her final moments.

Dying Dog Plays in Snow For the Last Time

Watch sweet Maggie enjoy the snow between her paws.

Salt Lake County Ice Center: Website | Facebook 
Marianna Wilson: Instagram
h/t: [Metro]

All images via Salt Lake County Ice Center and Marianna Wilson.

Related Articles:

Woman Gives Her Dying Dog a Beautiful Bucket List Adventure to Say Goodbye

Couple Says Goodbye to Their Beloved Dog by Taking Him on One Last Adventure

Beloved Dog With Brain Tumor Lives Long Enough to Attend His Human’s Wedding

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This Relief of a Saint’s Dog Shines Gold From Many Years of Pets for the “Good Boy”
Long-Time Resident Shelter Dog Gets Standing Ovation as He Leaves for His Forever Home
Coonhound Breaks Guinness World Record for Longest Ears on a Dog
25 Adorable Pet Halloween Costumes for Your Favorite Dog or Cat
Actor Dave Bautista Adopts Abused Puppy and Offers $5,000 Reward To Find the People Who Harmed Her
Woman Designs Cute Pajamas for Dogs To Help Dispel the Stigma of Pit Bulls

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

French Bulldog Given Only Months To Live Defies Odds To Be in Her Human’s Wedding
This Adorable Shiba Inu Spent Years “Working” as a Shop Assistant at a Tobacco Shop in Tokyo
Golden Retrievers Bring Comfort to First Responders at Site of Florida Condo Collapse
Buddhist Monk Rescues 8,000 Stray Dogs in China and Finds Them New Homes
Musician Shares Goodbye Tribute to His Dog With an Acoustic Cover of ‘What a Wonderful World’
Designers Create Spiky “Pet Body Armor” to Protect Tiny Dogs From Birds of Prey

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.