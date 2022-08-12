Home / Gift Guide

18 Stylish Picture Frames That Will Creatively Display Your Favorite Photos

By Madeleine Muzdakis on August 12, 2022
Clever, Funky, and Stylish Frames of All Sizes for Your Art Prints and Photos

It's time to frame the Kodak moments that are on your camera reel. Those art prints languishing in a drawer deserve to be displayed, along with grandma's black-and-white snapshots, too.

While finding the perfect frame can be tricky, our curated selection of rave-reviewed Etsy options will fit any aesthetic. From brilliant colors to clear acrylic to “reclaimed” wood, there's a frame for everyone and every print size.

Read on to find your perfect fit.

Frames set the tone of a room and express your personal style. Try these sophisticated styles for an elegant vibe.

 

Stained Glass Chic

Stained Glass Frame

JDevlinGlassArt | $34.95+

 

Pressed Flower Perfection

 

Minimalist Elegance

 

Glitz and Glamour

 

Rustic Lake House Chic

Rustic Chic Barn Wood Frame

CraigFrames | $30.98+

 

Poster Hanger Frames

Poster Hanger Frame

HangerFrames | $6.80+

 

These funky frames will have you full of Y2K, the 90s, and even 80s nostalgia.

 

Neon Acrylic

Neon Acrylic Frame

LightshadowArt | $64.90+

 

Flower Power

Y2K Flower Frame

CyberChicShop | $17.58+

 

Nickelodeon-Style Squiggles

 

Two-Tone Woodwork

 

Vibrant Plastic

 

Hand-crafted frames add texture, color, and unique flair to your art prints and family photos.

 

Rainbow Sprinkles

 

Hojalata, Embossed Tinwork

 

Funky Waves

Wood Funky Frame

jjevensen | $169.99

 

Hand-Painted Ceramic

 

Retro Wood “Polaroid”

 

Recycled Newspaper Frames

 

Personalized Clip Frame

 

