Hilarious Winners of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Need a good laugh? You’re in luck because the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are here to make us smile. Founded in 2015, the annual contest allows photographers to show the joy and humor that's ever-present in the animal kingdom. This year's winners have once again brought a smile to our faces with the amusing moments that they were able to capture on film.

There were many hilarious images to choose from, but it was British photographer Ken Jensen who snapped the top photo. Appropriately titled Ouch!, Jensen took this photo during a family vacation in China. While visiting a bridge that runs over the river Xun in the Lonsheng Gorge, he came upon an area where monkeys roam freely. This particular male monkey was showing signs of aggression while he sat on a support wire, but Jensen's expert timing gives a different interpretation to the story.

“I was absolutely overwhelmed to learn that my entry had won, especially when there were quite a number of wonderful photos entered,” Jensen shared. “The publicity that my image has received over the last few months has been incredible, it is such a great feeling to know that one’s image is making people smile globally as well as helping to support some fantastically worthwhile conservation causes.”

As always, 10% of the contest's net revenue goes into supporting conservation causes. This year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is supporting Save Wild Orangutans. This initiative safeguards wild orangutans in and around Gunung Palung National Park, Borneo.

Other top photos include Chee Kee Teo's Time for School, which beautifully captures the relationship between a mother otter and her pup. Vicki Jauron's portfolio also stands out, as it shows the pure bliss of an elephant taking a mudbath. With so many excellent—and funny—photos to explore, you're guaranteed to grin as you scroll through the winners.

Be prepared to smile when you look at the winners of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.