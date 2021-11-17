Hilarious Winners of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

“Time for school” by Chee Kee Teo (Singapore). Creatures Under the Water Award.
“A smooth-coated otter “bit” its baby otter to bring it back to and fro for swimming lesson.”
Need a good laugh? You’re in luck because the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are here to make us smile. Founded in 2015, the annual contest allows photographers to show the joy and humor that's ever-present in the animal kingdom. This year's winners have once again brought a smile to our faces with the amusing moments that they were able to capture on film.
There were many hilarious images to choose from, but it was British photographer Ken Jensen who snapped the top photo. Appropriately titled Ouch!, Jensen took this photo during a family vacation in China. While visiting a bridge that runs over the river Xun in the Lonsheng Gorge, he came upon an area where monkeys roam freely. This particular male monkey was showing signs of aggression while he sat on a support wire, but Jensen's expert timing gives a different interpretation to the story.
“I was absolutely overwhelmed to learn that my entry had won, especially when there were quite a number of wonderful photos entered,” Jensen shared. “The publicity that my image has received over the last few months has been incredible, it is such a great feeling to know that one’s image is making people smile globally as well as helping to support some fantastically worthwhile conservation causes.”
As always, 10% of the contest's net revenue goes into supporting conservation causes. This year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is supporting Save Wild Orangutans. This initiative safeguards wild orangutans in and around Gunung Palung National Park, Borneo.
Other top photos include Chee Kee Teo's Time for School, which beautifully captures the relationship between a mother otter and her pup. Vicki Jauron's portfolio also stands out, as it shows the pure bliss of an elephant taking a mudbath. With so many excellent—and funny—photos to explore, you're guaranteed to grin as you scroll through the winners.
Be prepared to smile when you look at the winners of the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
“Ouch!” by Ken Jensen (UK). Overall Competition Winner.
“A golden silk monkey in Yunnan China-this is actually a show of aggression however in the position that the monkey is in it looks quite painful!”
“The Joy of a Mud Bath” by Vicki Jauron (USA). Amazing Internet Portfolio Award.
“An elephant expresses his joy in taking a mud bath against the dead trees on the shores of Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe on a hot afternoon.”
“Chinese whispers” by Jan Piecha (Germany). Highly Commended.
“The little raccoon cubs are telling secrets to each other.”
“I guess summer's over” by John Spiers (UK). Affinity Photo People's Choice Award and Spectrum Photo Creatures in the Air Award.
“I was taking pics of pigeons in flight when this leaf landed on the bird's face.”
“Majestic and Graceful Bald Eagle” by David Eppley (USA). Highly Commended.
“Bald Eagles will use the same nest for years, even decades, adding new material to it at the beginning and throughout the nesting season. Normally, they are highly skilled at snapping branches off of trees while in flight. Possibly tired from working nonstop all morning on a new nest, this particular Bald Eagle wasn't showing its best form. Yes, sometimes they miss. Although this looks painful, and it might very well be, the eagle recovers with just a few sweeping wing strokes, and choses to rest a bit before making another lumber run.”
“Let's dance” by Andy Parkinson (UK). Highly Commended.
“Two Kamchatka bear cubs square up for a celebratory play fight having successfully navigated a raging torrent (small stream!)”
“The Green Stylist” by Gurumoorthy K (India). Highly Commended.
“I got you” by Roland Kranitz (Hungary). Highly Commended.
“I spent my days in my usual “gopher place” and yet again, these funny little animals haven't belied their true nature.”
“Peekaboo” by Pal Marchhart (Hungary). Highly Commended.
” A young bear descending from a tree looks like he/she is playing hide and seek.”
“Missed” by Lea Scaddan (Australia). Highly Commended.
“Two Western Grey Kangaroos were fighting and one missed kicking him in the stomach.”
“See who jumps high” by Chu Han Lin (Taiwan). Highly Commended.
“Ninja Prairie Dog!” by Arthur Trevino (USA). Land Award.
“When this Bald Eagle missed on its attempt to grab this prairie dog, the prairie dog jumped towards the eagle and startled it long enough to escape to a nearby burrow. A real David vs Goliath story!”
“Treehugger” by Jakub Hodan (Slovakia). Highly Commended.
“This Proboscis monkey could be just scratching its nose on the rough bark, or it could be kissing it. Trees play a big role in the lives of monkeys. Who are we to judge…”
“How do you get that damn window open?” by Nicolas de Vaulx (France). Highly Commended.
” This raccoon spends his time trying to get into houses out of curiosity and perhaps also to steal food.”
My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
Related Articles: